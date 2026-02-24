The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Oracle, Intuitive Surgical, Analog Devices and Moving iMage Technologies

For Immediate Release

Top Research Reports for Oracle, Intuitive Surgical and Analog Devices

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp., Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and Analog Devices, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Moving iMage Technologies, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> NVIDIA Highlights This Week of Market Reportage

Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Oracle have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past six months (-36.9% vs. -24.2%). The company is facing competition from hyperscalers which remains intense, potentially pressuring margins. The ongoing transition from license revenue to subscription models creates near-term earnings volatility. Fiscal 2026 guidance indicates continued cloud acceleration, but execution risks around data center capacity expansion warrant monitoring.



Nevertheless, Oracle's cloud infrastructure business demonstrates accelerating revenue growth, supported by strategic partnerships and competitive pricing that attract enterprise workload migrations.



AI-optimized database capabilities provide technological differentiation, while robust free cash flow generation enables sustained infrastructure investments. The integrated solutions strategy strengthens customer retention and drives cross-selling opportunities.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Intuitive Surgical's shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past six months (+6.3% vs. -3.6%). The company delivered a strong fourth-quarter, beating revenue and EPS estimates. The da Vinci 5 system gained momentum with 303 placements, raising its installed base to 1,232, alongside approvals in Europe and Japan for phased rollout.



Utilization surpassed the Xi platform, supported by force feedback and Case Insights, while rising trade-ins highlighted upgrade demand. Global procedures grew 19% year over year, with 16% growth in the U.S. and 24% OUS, driven by benign general and non-urology surgeries in India, Korea, and distributor markets. System placements totaled 427, showing strong demand.



However, gross margin slipped on higher costs and tariffs, while OUS markets remain pressured by budget constraints. Medicaid policy uncertainty is a risk, but ISRG issued 2026 growth guidance to 13–15% and margins to 67–68%.



(You can read the full research report on Intuitive Surgical here >>>)



Shares of Analog Devices have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry over the past six months (+40.4% vs. +31.1%). The company's latest quarterly results demonstrate broad-based recovery, margin resilience and strong free cash flow generation. Secular growth drivers in automation, AI infrastructure and automotive electrification provide multi-year tailwinds.



Strong momentum across the electric vehicle space on its robust Battery Management System solutions remains a tailwind. Strong investments in technology and business innovation are contributing well. Key partnerships and internal fab investments position Analog Devices for sustainable growth.



Analog Devices strong cash flow generation capability and aggressive shareholder return policies are other positives. However, rising exposure to geopolitical uncertainties and tariffs could curtail production and disrupt customer demand. Intense competition and a high debt level are other concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Analog Devices here >>>)



Moving iMage Technologies' shares have underperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past six months (-11.3% vs. -2.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $6.17 million have seen its liquidity declined to ~$3.9 million following inventory deployment, with operating cash outflows reflecting working-capital absorption. Elevated inventory levels and tariff uncertainty add execution and margin risk. Shares trade at 1.22X book, near the three-year median and below peers.



Nevertheless, MiT is showing early signs of an earnings inflection, generating modest net income in 1H FY26 versus a prior-year loss, driven by gross margin expansion. and improving operating leverage. Gross profit growth outpaced revenues, suggesting strengthening unit economics and better bottom-line conversion on incremental sales.



The acquisition of QSC's Digital Cinema Speaker Series assets adds proprietary products, while expanding MiT's global footprint across 25+ dealers in 50+ countries. Early shipments and a ~$0.4 million backlog entering FY26 provide near-term revenue visibility.



(You can read the full research report on Moving iMage Technologies here >>>)

