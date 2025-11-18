The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Oracle, Costco Wholesale, Cisco Systems, Universal Health Realty Income Trust

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 18, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Oracle Corp. ORCL, Costco Wholesale Corp. COST and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, as well as two micro-cap stocks Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT and New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership NEN.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Oracle, Costco and Cisco Systems

Oracle’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+35.1% vs. +14.5%). The company is benefiting from continued momentum from its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure business, including from winning cloud-computing contracts from AI-focused startups. ORCL’s continued investment in cloud infrastructure, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Fusion ERP, positions it well for sustained growth in the dynamic software industry.



Oracle’s partnership with Amazon for Oracle Database@AWS and general availability of Oracle Database@Google bodes well. Oracle’s Gen 2 Cloud is driving artificial intelligence clientele. The company's share buybacks and dividend policy are noteworthy. The Zacks analyst expects’ fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 15.8% from fiscal 2025.



However, higher spending on product enhancements, toward the cloud platform amid increasing competition in the cloud domain is likely to limit margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of Costco have gained +1.3% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry’s gain of +5.3%. The company being a consumer defensive stock, has survived the market turmoil pretty well, supported by its resilient membership-based model, disciplined pricing, and operational excellence.



Costco’s consistent renewal rates and expanding member base reinforce its dependable recurring revenue stream, while the Kirkland Signature brand continues to drive margin strength. Robust e-commerce momentum and growing adoption of digital fulfillment services enhance Costco’s omnichannel reach, driving traffic.



Strategic sourcing, diversification, and supply chain efficiency have helped mitigate tariff and cost pressures. Backed by a solid liquidity position, Costco remains well-positioned to capitalize on global growth opportunities. The Zacks analyst expect’s Costco to register a 10.9% adjusted earnings per share increase in fiscal 2026 on 7.7% revenue growth



(You can read the full research report on Costco here >>>)



Cisco’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the year-to-date period (+35.2% vs. +34.5%). The company’s business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. An increase in recurring revenue base bodes well for investors. Splunk's acquisition enhances the company’s recurring revenue base.



The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR and making it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco’s security portfolio.



Networking sales benefited from strong demand for AI infrastructure and campus networking solutions. Product orders from service provider and cloud customers were strong, driven by high double-digit order growth in hyperscalers. However, stiffening competition is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)



Shares of Universal Health Realty have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the year-to-date period (+12.3% vs. +7.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $548.38 million offers stable, inflation-linked rental income supported by long-term leases and high occupancy, while its dividend remains well covered by recurring Funds From Operations (FFO).



UHS-backed leases with built-in escalators and guarantees enhance cash-flow visibility, while conservative leverage, ample liquidity and active interest-rate hedging reinforce financial resilience. Strategic healthcare assets and new MOBs development support long-term demand. Key risks include heavy UHS tenant concentration, reduced swap effectiveness, elevated leverage limiting flexibility and constrained capital-markets access.



The valuation suggests investors are paying a moderate premium for stability and income durability, while still receiving a discount to higher-growth healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) peers.



(You can read the full research report on Universal Health Realty Income here >>>)



Shares of New England Realty have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the year-to-date period (-10.5% vs. +14.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $197.14 million has rising leverage ($511.2 million), net income compression and softening new lease rates. A liquidity covenant breach and floating-rate debt add refinancing risk. Despite near-term pressures, shares trade at just 0.7x P/E vs. sector 17.8x, offering compelling upside.



Nevertheless, NERA is capitalizing on favorable urbanization and housing supply-demand imbalances in Eastern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire, expanding assets by 25% YTD. The Hill Estates acquisition and Mill Street development align with strong demographic and affordability trends. Rental income rose 9.1% to $65 million, supported by resilient renewal pricing (+5.7%) and high occupancy.



Long-term demand fundamentals, including Boston’s robust job market and limited new housing starts, enhance rental pricing power and asset appreciation. Strategic use of Chapter 40B programs provides financing advantages.



(You can read the full research report on New England Realty here >>>)

