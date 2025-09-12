The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Oracle, AstraZeneca, Shopify and Blue Ridge Bankshares

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 12, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Oracle Corp. ORCL, AstraZeneca PLC AZN, Shopify Inc. SHOP and Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. BRBS.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Oracle, AstraZeneca and Shopify

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle Corp., AstraZeneca PLC and Shopify Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Today's Featured Research Reports

Oracle’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+89.3% vs. +20%). The company’s reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results with total revenue of $14.9 billion, up 12% year-over-year. Cloud revenue grew 28% to $7.2 billion, driven by infrastructure demand.

The standout metric was remaining performance obligations (RPO) surging 359% to $455 billion after signing four multi-billion-dollar contracts with three customers. Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $1.47, up 6%, while GAAP EPS declined 2% to $1.01.

Software revenue decreased 1% to $5.7 billion. Oracle projects cloud infrastructure revenue to reach $18 billion in fiscal 2026, then grow to $32B, $73B, $114B and $144B over four years. The company expects $35 billion in capital expenditures for fiscal 2026, primarily for revenue-generating equipment to support massive cloud infrastructure expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)

Shares of AstraZeneca have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+26.5% vs. +5.6%). The company has a diverse product portfolio and a global footprint. Its key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Farxiga and Fasenra should keep driving revenues. AstraZeneca’s pipeline is strong, with pivotal late and mid-stage pipeline data readouts lined up.

AstraZeneca has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs, AstraZeneca believes it can post industry-leading top-line growth in the 2025-2030 period.

However, potentially lower sales of Farxiga in China, the impact of Part D redesign on U.S. oncology sales and biosimilar/generic erosion of some key drugs are hurting the top line in 2025.

(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)

Shopify’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the year-to-date period (+36% vs. +5.6%). The company’s second-quarter performance benefited from strong growth in its merchant base.

New merchant-friendly tools like Shop Minis, Shop Cash, and Sign in with Shop, Shop Pay solutions helped the company to win merchants regularly. Strong adoption of these solutions holds promise for Shopify’s prospects.

The company’s investment in AI-driven tools, such as Catalog, Universal Cart and Sidekick, helped merchants improve customer engagement and streamline operations. The company also gained traction with large brands like Starbucks and Canada Goose, showcasing its enterprise appeal. An expanding partner base further expanded the company’s merchant base.

However, Shopify faced gross margin pressure due to higher hosting costs, the return to three-month paid trials, and the expanded PayPal partnership, which carried lower margins.

(You can read the full research report on Shopify here >>>)

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the year-to-date period (+29.2% vs. +9.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $380.48 million has rebuilt capital strength, with tangible common equity at 13.4% and total risk-based capital well above OCC thresholds, enabling regulatory compliance, a $15 million note redemption and a $15 million buyback plan.

Core deposits remain resilient despite fintech BaaS exit and brokered deposit runoff, supporting NIM expansion to 3.15% as funding costs fell. Strategic retrenchment simplifies operations, enhances compliance and cuts expenses, enabling a return to profitability in second-quarter 2025. Liquidity coverage is robust at 183.3% of uninsured deposits.

Yet, revenue diversification is diminished, loan balances are shrinking, costs remain elevated and regulatory constraints cap flexibility. The valuation suggests investors are paying a premium for stabilization progress, but upside may be capped by growth constraints.

(You can read the full research report on Blue Ridge Bankshares here >>>)

