The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Oracle and Alphabet

Oracle vs. Alphabet: Which AI Cloud Stock Has Better Upside Potential?

The AI revolution has reshaped the cloud computing landscape, creating unprecedented opportunities for technology giants. Two prominent players, Oracle Corp. and Alphabet Inc., have emerged as compelling investment options for those seeking exposure to the AI-driven cloud infrastructure boom. Both companies have pivoted aggressively toward AI integration, with Oracle transforming its traditional database business into a cloud-first AI powerhouse, while Alphabet leverages its search dominance and vast data resources to build comprehensive AI solutions across multiple platforms.

The convergence of cloud computing and artificial intelligence has intensified competition between established technology leaders, making their comparison particularly relevant for investors seeking optimal positioning in this transformative sector. Let's delve deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for ORCL Stock

Oracle's transformation from a traditional database company to an AI cloud infrastructure leader has exceeded investor expectations significantly. The company's strategic relationship with ByteDance has triggered the rise of Johor, Malaysia as the world's second largest AI hub, with expansion already underway across multiple countries. Oracle recently revealed a cloud deal that would add more than $30 billion annually, with revenues expected to start hitting in the 2028 fiscal year, demonstrating remarkable ability to secure massive long-term contracts in the competitive AI space.

The Zacks consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at is pegged at $6.73 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

Oracle's positioning in AI infrastructure has proven exceptionally successful. Larry Ellison recently forecasted over $130 billion of contracts to be booked in the next 12 months, indicating unprecedented demand for Oracle's cloud services. The company's unique approach combines traditional hyperscaler attributes with AI-native capabilities, particularly evident in major partnerships. Oracle expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to offer customers access to Google's most advanced AI models, starting with Gemini 2.5, via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Generative AI service, creating powerful synergies.

The company's aggressive global expansion strategy demonstrates a serious commitment to AI infrastructure dominance. Oracle plans to invest $2 billion over five years in Germany and $1 billion in the Netherlands to meet growing demand for AI and cloud infrastructure. These investments will significantly expand Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's footprint and AI capacity in key European markets, positioning the company for sustained growth.

However, Oracle faces notable challenges. The company recently cut jobs in its cloud infrastructure unit amid heavy AI spending, suggesting cost pressures despite strong revenue growth. Oracle's smaller scale compared to hyperscaler competitors may limit pricing competitiveness and capacity in certain market segments, potentially constraining long-term market share expansion.

The Case for GOOGL Stock

Alphabet's position in the AI cloud market represents a comprehensive ecosystem advantage that few competitors can match effectively. CEO Sundar Pichai's claim that nearly all Gen AI unicorns use Google Cloud underscores Google's emergence as the foundational infrastructure layer for the generative AI economy. Google Cloud reported revenues of $13.62 billion for the second quarter, representing 32% growth year over year, demonstrating sustained momentum in the cloud segment while maintaining strong profitability margins.

Alphabet's AI innovation pipeline continues to accelerate across multiple fronts simultaneously. At Google Cloud Next 2025, the company announced Ironwood, its 7th-generation TPU built for inference, offering five times more peak compute capacity and six times the high-bandwidth memory capacity compared to prior generations. The company processed more than 980 trillion monthly tokens across its surfaces, doubling from 480 trillion announced at I/O in May, indicating explosive growth in AI usage and adoption.

The breadth of Alphabet's AI implementation provides multiple revenue streams and competitive moats that strengthen over time. The Gemini App now has more than 450 million monthly active users, with daily requests growing over 50% from the first quarter. Google's integration of AI across Search, YouTube, and Workspace creates a self-reinforcing ecosystem that drives user engagement and advertiser value while defending market position.

Alphabet's financial commitment to AI infrastructure is substantial and strategically focused. The company increased capital expenditures forecast for 2025 to $85 billion, up $10 billion from February, due to strong and growing demand for Cloud products and services, positioning Google Cloud to capitalize on continued AI infrastructure buildout while maintaining technological leadership.

The Zacks consensus estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at is pegged at $10 per share, up 4.3% over the past 30 days.

Valuation and Price Performance Comparison

Both Oracle and Alphabet trade at premium valuations reflecting AI growth prospects, though Alphabet appears more attractively priced across multiple metrics. Alphabet's P/E ratio stands at 19.29x, while Oracle appears overvalued with a value of 33.59x.

Oracle's stock rallied 130% over five years with 150% total return including dividends, while Alphabet posted 176% gains without dividends, demonstrating superior price appreciation and shareholder value creation. Shares of Oracle have returned 41.8% year to date, while Alphabet has returned 7.5% in the same time frame.

Conclusion

While both Oracle and Alphabet offer compelling AI cloud investment opportunities, Alphabet demonstrates superior positioning across multiple dimensions. Google Cloud's dominance among AI unicorns, combined with Alphabet's comprehensive AI ecosystem spanning search, advertising, and enterprise solutions, provides more diversified revenue streams and defensive moats.

The company's massive scale enables sustained infrastructure investment while maintaining healthier margins than Oracle's concentrated approach. Alphabet's attractive valuation compared to Oracle's premium pricing, coupled with stronger historical returns and broader market positioning, suggests better risk-adjusted upside potential.

Investors should track GOOGL stock for attractive entry points while waiting for better entry opportunities in ORCL. Both ORCL and GOOGL carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

