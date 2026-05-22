The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Opendoor Technologies, Zillow and Offerpad Solutions

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 22, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN, Zillow Group, Inc. Z and Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Can Opendoor Sustain Post-COVID Resale Velocity Amid Housing Weakness?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is showing early operational progress under its Opendoor 2.0 framework, with resale velocity emerging as a key measure of execution. In the first quarter of 2026, the company's October through January cohorts were selling faster than comparable cohorts since the COVID-era housing market. The fourth-quarter 2025 and January 2026 cash acquisition cohorts also delivered the strongest combination of margin, margin stability and resale velocity in company history, excluding the COVID period.

Inventory quality was a central driver of the improvement. Homes on the market for more than 120 days declined to 10% at the end of the first quarter from 33% at year-end and 51% at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The improvement was supported by tighter underwriting, more disciplined close-to-listing execution and resale systems focused on moving homes more quickly while protecting unit economics. For OPEN, a fresher inventory base is critical because it can lower holding costs, reduce exposure to market volatility and improve capital efficiency.

The operating improvement was also visible in contribution margin and contract activity. Resale contribution margin has improved every month since September 2025, while OPEN entered into more than 5,000 contracts in the first quarter, its highest quarterly contract volume since 2022. A larger contract funnel gives the company more flexibility in acquisitions, supporting selectivity as purchase volumes scale.

The durability of this progress remains the key question. Housing conditions are still pressured by elevated mortgage rates, affordability constraints and high listings, limiting broader transaction activity. OPEN's ability to sustain faster resale velocity as volumes rise will be central to determining whether Opendoor 2.0 can hold up in a weak housing market. Through 2026, inventory freshness, resale cadence, contract conversion and contribution-margin stability remain the primary indicators to monitor.

Opendoor's Competitive Landscape: Zillow & Offerpad

Zillow Group, Inc. provides a useful contrast to OPEN because its model is less exposed to inventory ownership, resale timing and home-price risk. In the first quarter of 2026, the company reported 18% year-over-year revenue growth despite a housing market that remained essentially flat, supported by growth across for sale, mortgages and rentals. Its integrated platform across search, touring, financing, agent collaboration and rentals gives Zillow a more capital-light way to participate in housing activity when transaction volumes remain pressured.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is a closer operating peer because it remains tied to cash offers and home-selling solutions. Like OPEN, Offerpad is emphasizing a cleaner, faster-turning portfolio and disciplined capital deployment. The company said aged inventory stood at fewer than 30 homes, down from fewer than 60 at the end of the fourth quarter, while its AI tools, SCOUT and HENRY, are being used to improve seller routing, acquisition precision, renovation estimates and disposition decisions.

Against this backdrop, OPEN's competitive position rests on execution. Zillow offers a more diversified, capital-light housing platform, while Offerpad is pursuing disciplined transaction growth and faster portfolio turns. OPEN's advantage lies in its larger contract funnel and improving inventory health, but the durability of Opendoor 2.0 will depend on whether the company can sustain faster resale cadence, protect contribution margins and keep inventory fresh amid housing weakness.

OPEN's Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Opendoor have skyrocketed 547% in the past year against the industry's 13.4% decline.

OPEN One-Year Price Performance

From a valuation standpoint, OPEN trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.82, significantly below the industry's average of 3.72.

OPEN's P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPEN's 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 53.9%. Loss per share estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of OPEN Stock

OPEN stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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