The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Walmart, Caterpillar, Seneca Foods and Waterstone

Chicago, IL – July 11, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Walmart Inc. WMT, Caterpillar Inc. CAT, Seneca Foods Corporation SENEA and Waterstone Financial, Inc. WSBF.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Walmart and Caterpillar

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Walmart Inc. and Caterpillar Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Seneca Foods Corporation and Waterstone Financial, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Jobless Claims Steady, Earnings Season Kicks Off with Delta Beat

Today's Featured Research Reports

NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+27.9% vs. +23.7%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) high-performance and accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.

Continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with over 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicles space.

The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 28.95% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell and Ada GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)

Shares of Walmart have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+40.2% vs. +39.9%). The company benefits from the inherent strength of its highly diversified business model. Walmart's strong omnichannel strategy has boosted traffic at physical stores and digital platforms.

The company’s focus on improving delivery services is successful, leading to steady grocery market share gains. Upsides like these, along with growth in newer ventures like advertising and membership, fueled first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein earnings and revenues increased year over year, and e-commerce sales surged.

Despite a strong start to the year, Walmart expects potential hurdles in the coming quarters. The company withheld its fiscal second-quarter earnings outlook, citing uncertainty related to tariffs and a highly fluid economic environment. These tariff costs, even at reduced levels, are expected to push prices higher in the near term.

(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)

Caterpillar’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past year (+23.5% vs. +21.7%). The company’s Energy and Transportation segment has shown improved volume and margin performance in the past few quarters, helping offset weaker results in the Resource Industries and Construction Industries segments.

This will continue through the rest of 2025, which, along with a solid first quarter 2025-end backlog of $35 billion, should support its top line. However, higher labor costs and the uncertainty regarding tariffs are concerning. Going forward, the Construction Industries segment will gain from increased construction activities in the U.S. and globally.

Resource Industries will be supported by commodity demand. The Energy & Transportation segment will gain on strong demand across all applications. Caterpillar’s focus on aftermarket parts and service-related revenues (which generate high margins) will aid growth.

(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)

Shares of Seneca Foods’ have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+68.2% vs. -4.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $699.79 million delivered 8.2% revenue growth in fiscal 2025 despite cost headwinds, driven by strong canned vegetable sales, robust private-label/branded demand and pricing power.

Cash flow rebounded to $335.5 million, enabling significant debt reduction and improved liquidity. Inventory drawdowns enhanced working capital but may increase supply risk. LIFO accounting masked underlying margin potential, with FIFO EBITDA at $171.4 million.

Despite cost pressures compressing gross margin to 9.5%, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) discipline and branded expansion via Green Giant support resilience. Risks include customer concentration, labor inflation and refinancing needs. The stock’s discounted valuation reflects near-term margin pressures but offers long-term upside as operational execution and cash flow strength remain underappreciated.

(You can read the full research report on Seneca Foods here >>>)

Waterstone Financial’s shares have gained +5.5% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry’s gain of +18.6%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $266.85 million exhibits resilience and strategic flexibility supported by a strong capital base, with a CET1 ratio of 20.32% and Total Capital Ratio of 21.40% as of March 2025, well above regulatory minimums.

This allows for continued capital returns through dividends and buybacks, reinforcing shareholder value. Its 4.3% dividend yield and consistent payouts signal earnings sustainability. Net interest margin improved to 2.47% (from 2.15%), aided by reduced borrowing costs and enhanced asset yields, reflecting sound asset-liability management. Liquidity remains ample, with rising cash levels and $377 million in unused FHLB capacity.

However, risks include persistent unrealized losses on securities, rising nonaccrual and collateral-dependent CRE loans, and geographic concentration in southeastern Wisconsin. Trading at 15.95X forward P/E and 0.78X P/B, the valuation appears modest.

(You can read the full research report on Waterstone Financial here >>>)

