The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Visa, Exxon Mobil, Omega Flex and Weyco Group

Chicago, IL – June 20, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Visa Inc. V, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Omega Flex, Inc. OFLX and Weyco Group, Inc. WEYS.

Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Visa and Exxon Mobil

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Visa Inc. and Exxon Mobil Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Omega Flex, Inc. and Weyco Group, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Homebuilding Down, Jobless Claims Up; Fed News Later

Today's Featured Research Reports

NVIDIA's shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+6% vs. +4.1%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance and accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA's Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.

Continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with over 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicles space.

The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA's revenues to witness a CAGR of 28.95% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell and Ada GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)

Shares of Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+32.6% vs. +26.6%). The company's strong market position is underpinned by consistent volume-driven growth, acquisitions and technological leadership in digital payments. Expansion in cross-border volumes, rising digital transactions, and investments in AI and stablecoin infrastructure enhance its future prospects.

A robust financial position with ample liquidity and shareholder returns further supports long-term growth. Visa shares outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the company faces rising client incentives and expenses, which may weigh slightly on margins.

Regulatory pressures and potential legislative changes pose additional risks to its fee structures. While declining cash volumes align with Visa's digital strategy, regional softness warrants monitoring. Moreover, the stock's premium valuation suggests limited near-term upside.

(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)

Exxon Mobil's shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+9.3% vs. +3.6%). The company's high-value assets in the Permian Basin and Guyana are driving robust production growth, doubling upstream earnings since 2019. The Pioneer acquisition and Guyana ramp-up have enhanced profitability, while a robust structural savings strengthen resilience.

With a lower exposure to debt capital, XOM supports steady cash flows, dividends, buybacks and investments in high-return projects. Exxon Mobil reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings fueled by higher production from Guyana, the Permian and structural cost savings.

Yet, refining profits weakened due to a significant fall in industry refining margins. The refining margin pressure intensifies the reliance on upstream operations, which is vulnerable to fluctuating oil and gas prices. Commodity price volatility challenges profitability, especially as crude prices dipped due to the impact of trade tariffs.

(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)

Shares of Omega Flex have underperformed the Zacks Steel - Pipe and Tube industry over the past year (-39.9% vs. +21.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $330.79 million is facing ongoing construction market weakness that led to a 7.5% sales decline in Q1, with additional risk from distributor concentration and decarbonization headwinds affecting core gas piping demand. Operating income fell 19.9% YoY, reflecting deleverage. Trading at 12.8X EV/EBITDA, the stock lags sector peers and has dropped 39% over 12 months.

Nevertheless, Omega Flex offers a resilient investment profile backed by a strong balance sheet, market leadership, and high-margin product innovation. The company ended Q1 2025 with $49.2 million in cash and no debt, providing ample flexibility.

Despite macro headwinds, it generated $1.6 million in operating cash flow and maintained dividend consistency. Omega Flex dominates the U.S. flexible metal hose market via its TracPipe and CounterStrike lines. Expansion into safety-critical applications like MediTrac and DoubleTrac diversifies revenues and supports margins.

(You can read the full research report on Omega Flex here >>>)

Weyco's shares have outperformed the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry over the past year (+10.3% vs. -32.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $286.69 million has a solid balance sheet — with $77.9 million in cash, no debt, and strong cash flow — and supports dividends, buybacks, and strategic investments without external funding.

Florsheim's 7% Q1 growth and traction in "refined casual" styles offset weakness in legacy brands like Nunn Bush and Stacy Adams. Retail gross margins held at 66.6%, underscoring pricing power and digital focus. A special dividend and a 4% dividend hike show a commitment to shareholder returns. Strategic inventory buildup cushions tariff risks and ensures supply continuity.

However, margin pressure from steep tariffs, BOGS weakness, wholesale softness and geographic concentration pose risks. Ongoing supply chain shifts away from China are necessary, but may disrupt operations. Despite these headwinds, shares appear undervalued at 0.74X EV/sales and 5.63X EV/EBITDA, below industry and market medians.

(You can read the full research report on Weyco here >>>)

