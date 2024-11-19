The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Nvidia, Tesla, Meta and Berkshire Hathaway

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 19, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of Stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Nvidia NVDA, Tesla TSLA, Meta META and Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ).

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

NVIDIA on Deck: Global Week Ahead

In the Global Week Ahead:

· Chip titan Nvidia reports quarterly results AMC Wednesday, and

· Global PMI data rolls in on Friday

· Markets continue to digest fallout from the U.S. election

· As a trader focus, Bitcoin and the Euro take center-stage



Next are Reuters’ five world market themes, re-ordered for equity traders—

(1) Nvidia Reports its Earnings Results, AMC on Wednesday, Nov. 20th.

The U.S. earnings season is coming to a close with Q3-24 results from chipmaker Nvidia, a bellwether for the artificial intelligence craze that has boosted stocks this year.

Nvidia's chips are seen as the gold standard in the AI-space. Its shares are up nearly +200% this year, a gain that saw it dethrone Apple as the world's most valuable company in October.

The chipmaker's hefty weighting in the S&P500 has helped drive the index to record highs in 2024.

But Nvidia's blistering multi-year run has also raised the bar for earnings outperformance — a slip-up could fuel worries that the market's AI hopes have outstripped reality.

Analysts see Nvidia increasing Q3 revenue by over +80% to $32.9 billion when it reports its results on Nov. 20th, LSEG data showed earlier this month.

(2) Does Bitcoin Get to $100,000?

President-elect Trump’s win has unleashed a stampede of crypto bulls intent on driving bitcoin to the moon.

The price has risen +30% since the Nov. 5th Election Day and, having topped $90,000 for the first time on record, is showing no signs of stopping.

The entire crypto market has surpassed $3 trillion for the first time on record. Bitcoin & Co. are worth about as much as Elon Musk's Tesla, Facebook parent Meta and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway put together.

The promise of light-touch U.S. regulation means investors can't get enough of bitcoin right now. Flows into exchange-traded funds have rocketed in recent days.

LSEG data shows the largest ETFs tracked by Reuters took in a net $3.5 billion in the week to Nov. 14th, the most since March 15th.

There seems to be little standing in the way a six-figure bitcoin price tag.

(3) Could the Euro Reach USD Parity Shortly?

Threats of Trump tariffs are heightening fears about the weak euro area economy and the common currency has been flailing.

But how low could it go?

At around $1.054, the euro has slumped about -5% from more than one-year highs in September.

Some analysts now expect the Euro to fall to parity with the U.S. dollar.

The last ZEW Institute survey showed German investor confidence is gloomy while traders see a one in five chance the European Central Bank will cut rates by 50 basis points next month.

Breakdown German GDP data due out on Nov 22nd might give more hints.

Look out for silver linings, though.

A weaker euro boosts exporters and faster rate cuts could juice up bank lending and business activity.

(4) On Friday, Traders Get to See3 Preliminary NOV PMIs.

Friday's preliminary survey data on business activity will sketch a picture of the global economy before Trump returns to the White House in January.

PMIs from Europe and the U.S. will likely confirm that global manufacturing activity remains stuck in a downturn, while the services sector soldiers ahead.

Each country is facing its own unique uncertainties. Germany's flagging economy is on the cusp of new elections, Britain's employers are bracing for a rise in social security contributions expected to hit hiring and costs.

But it's Trump's re-election that is dominating the outlook.

The survey could give early indications on how U.S. companies are responding to the threat of Trump's proposed import tariffs — possibly boosting inventories before tariffs kick in — a data point that will be closely watched by markets going forward.

(5) In Emerging Markets, a Weaker Indonesian Rupiah, a South Africa Rate Cut.



Indonesia's central bank will decide on interest rates on Wednesday and it is a toss-up whether the policy makers will ease rates or stand pat.

Slowing inflation, disappointing growth and the Fed's recent rate cut cement the case for further easing.

But the weakening rupiah, currently languishing near three-month lows and down more than -4% from this year's peak, is putting a spanner in the works for a central bank whose main mandate is to maintain currency stability, even though much of that might be driven by the strong dollar.

Elsewhere in emerging markets, rate decisions in Turkey and South Africa are due on Thursday.

· South African policymakers are expected to deliver a 25-basis-point cut at their final meeting of the year

· Upward revisions to inflation forecasts in Turkey make chances of any near-term easing unlikely

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.