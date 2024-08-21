The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Super Micro Computer, Dell, Bank of America and Advanced Micro Devices

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 21, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI, Dell Technologies Inc. DELL, Bank of America Corporation BAC and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

The Better AI Stock to Buy Now: NVDA or SMCI

Two of the most sought-after artificial intelligence (AI) stocks on Wall Street are NVIDIA Corp. and Super Micro Computer, Inc. These top-notch stocks took advantage of the booming AI-empowered hardware market for quite some time, with NVIDIA and Super Micro shares surging 161.5% and 119.4%, respectively, so far this year. In 2023, the stocks rallied more than 200% each.

Notably, the AI-enabled hardware market is well-positioned to surpass $84.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2024 to 2031, per Skyquest. NVIDIA, in particular, is making the most of the ever-expanding AI-driven chip market, which is poised to be $383.7 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 38.2% from 2023 to 2032, according to Allied Market Research.

NVIDIA controls the bulk of the AI chip market, which has given the tech behemoth an imposing pricing power. Such dominance has helped NVIDIA post a stunning performance in the fiscal first quarter. Revenues soared a remarkable 262% year over year in the quarter to $26 billion. Earnings per share skyrocketed 461% to $6.12 a share.

NVIDIA is likely to do even better due to the evolving growth avenues in the blossoming AI market. Countries such as Singapore, Japan, France and Italy are investing profoundly in AI infrastructure, which in due course should boost NVIDIA’s top line. Additionally, some prominent companies in India, such as Reliance Industries and Tata Group, are banking on NVIDIA’s chips to train large language models.

What’s more, outlays on AI chips are expected to jump tenfold in the coming years, a blessing in disguise for NVIDIA. Having said that, Super Micro’s business is entangled with chipmakers like NVIDIA, which should certainly boost its share price. After all, Super Micro is one of the major producers of steadfast AI servers needed to mount AI chips that chipmakers sell.

So, in a way, NVIDIA and Super Micro complement each other, and they aren’t competitors. Nonetheless, Super Micro recently concluded its fiscal 2024 and achieved $14.94 billion in sales, up an astounding 110% year over year.

Super Micro is expected to maintain this stellar performance due to healthy demand for AI servers in the next couple of fiscal years. The AI server market is estimated to register a CAGR of more than 18% from 2024 to 2032, added Global Market Insights.

In reality, for quite some time, Super Micro has been growing at a much faster pace than more established players in the server market, like Dell Technologies Inc. So, the obvious question is, does it make any sense to buy Super Micro over NVIDIA?

SMCI Has More Room to Run

Both NVIDIA and Super Micro are poised to grow, but Super Micro has more room to grow since it only accounts for nearly 10% of the dedicated AI server market. Consequently, Bank of America Corporation expects Super Micro’s share in the AI server market to increase to 17% in the next three-year period.

Super Micro, no doubt, has a long-term partnership with NVIDIA. But now, it’s also making dedicated AI servers for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and this divergence should certainly provide Super Micro more room to scale upward.

SMCI Less Pricey Than NVDA

Super Micro’s shares are less expensive than NVIDIA, which has given the AI server maker an edge over the AI chip maker. After all, buying Super Micro’s shares will burn a smaller hole in your pocket compared to the NVIDIA stock.

This is because, per the Price/Earnings ratio, Super Micro stock currently trades at 18.6X forward earnings. However, the NVIDIA’s forward earnings multiple is 48.3X.

SMCI – A Solid Buy, Very Strong ROE

Super Micro, rightfully, is a better buy than NVIDIA due to more growth potential and lower valuation. SMCI has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Notable brokerage companies have also jacked up the average short-term price target of SMCI by 45.7% from the server solution provider’s last closing price of $628.80. The analysts’ highest price target is at $1,500.

To top it off, Super Micro has generated profits competently since SMCI has a return on equity (ROE) of 30.6%. Any ROE of more than 20% is generally considered very strong.

Separately, NVIDIA, at the moment, has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.