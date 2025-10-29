The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, SAP, American Express, NVE and Espey

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 29, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, SAP SE SAP, American Express Co. AXP, NVE Corp. NVEC and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ESP.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, SAP and American Express

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., SAP SE and American Express Co., as well as two micro-cap stocks NVE Corp. and Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Prelim Jobs, Fed Data Join Q3 Earnings Beats: Pre-markets Up



Today's Featured Research Reports



NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the year-to-date period (+42.6% vs. +41%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expect NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 31% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of SAP have gained +11.2% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +23.1%. The company’s increasing Cloud ERP growth and disciplined cost management, coupled with widespread adoption of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions, are driving SAP’s performance.



AI innovation, streamlined operations and a strong transformation program, with expanding Business AI adoption and productivity gains across all areas, are tailwinds. Despite global headwinds, SAP reaffirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting cloud revenues of €21.6-€21.9 billion, up 26-28% at cc. Its ability to generate ample free cash flow anchors strategic investment decisions. Operating profit is cushioned by higher cloud revenues, better cloud margins and lower share-based compensation costs.



However, the weak software license and services business hurt it. SAP faces revenue swings due to long sales cycles, complex deals, budget shifts and linked software-service sale



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



American Express’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry over the year-to-date period (+23.2% vs. +4.8%). The company’s third-quarter earnings beat estimates. It is benefiting from sustained revenue growth driven by new product launches, strategic partnerships and a rebound in travel and entertainment spending.



American Express expects revenues to rise 9-10% YOY in 2025. Strong cash generation and disciplined capital returns underscore its financial strength. It returned $2.9 billion in 3Q25 through dividends and buybacks. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. AXP’s focus on increasing tech-savvy customers positions it for long-term growth.



However, persistently rising expenses continue to weigh on margins. Loan loss provisions remain elevated due to macro uncertainty. The company carried a heavy debt load of $59.2 billion, which induces the incurrence of high interest expenses. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on American Express here >>>)



Shares of NVE have underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (-1.4% vs. +63%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $350.70 million is facing near-term margin compression from channel mix shifts, volatility in defense and R&D revenues, and long design-in cycles may temper earnings visibility. Customer concentration, limited sales scalability, and reinvestment risks remain key factors to monitor as NVEC transitions from niche innovation to broader commercial execution.



Nevertheless, NVEC is well-positioned for long-term growth as its multi-year capacity expansion enhances manufacturing scalability, strengthens supply chain independence, and accelerates commercialization of advanced spintronic sensors for medical, robotics, and industrial markets.



The company’s chip-scale packaging platform and rare-earth-free sensor designs provide strong differentiation in high-precision and supply chain-resilient applications. Solid profitability, disciplined cost control, and robust cash flow further bolster financial flexibility and shareholder returns.



(You can read the full research report on NVE here >>>)



Espey’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Military industry over the past year (+32.0% vs. -5.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $113.12 million has seen $86.4 million in new orders in FY2025 and a $163 million pipeline, backed by longstanding defense prime relationships and recurring multi-year programs. Net income rose 40% and gross margin expanded to 28.9%.



Espey remains debt-free with $43.6 million in cash/investments. Its dividend policy — including a 75-cent special dividend — reflects confidence in cash generation. The company benefits from strong defense electronics tailwinds, with rising global defense spending and growing demand for radar, UAV and missile system components.



Risks include expected margin compression in FY2026 from high-cost backlog, customer concentration and exposure to fixed-price contracts. A forecasted order slowdown further constrain near-term upside. Still, with shares trading at 1.58X EV/sales — well below industry and historical norms — Espey remains attractively valued.



(You can read the full research report on Espey here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVE Corporation (NVEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.