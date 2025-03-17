The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Robinhood Markets, Interactive Brokers Group and Visa

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 17, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR and Visa Inc. V.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Buy on the Dip Before Bitcoin's Next Rally

The cryptocurrency market, which had a solid run over the past year, has been taking a hit lately. Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, has seen its price decline sharply over the past month on growing fears of the economy slipping into a recession due to President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

However, Bitcoin has somewhat rebounded over the past couple of days as new data showed inflation cooled in February. Bitcoin’s recent decline has been triggered by a number of factors and once these tensions ease, the cryptocurrency is poised to resume its rally.

Given this scenario, it would be ideal to adopt the buy-the-dip approach. It would thus be ideal to add bitcoin-centric stocks like NVIDIA Corp., Robinhood Markets, Inc., Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. and Visa Inc. to your portfolio. Each of these stocks has strong growth potential for 2025 and has seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 60 days.

Bitcoin Declines on Trade War Fears

Trump’s harsh tariffs have ignited fears of a global trade war that could push the economy into a recession. The fears escalated earlier this week after Trump announced fresh tariffs on its biggest trading partners.

The President imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese goods and 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico before temporarily suspending it for a month. Earlier this week, he threatened to double Canada’s tariffs on aluminum and steel to 50% after it retaliated with 25% charges on electricity supplied to some U.S. states.

However, Trump paused the additional tariffs after Canada buckled down. Additionally, Trump has warned of significant tariffs on the European Union. In response, all affected trading partners have declared countermeasures.

Inflation Cools, Lifts Bitcoin

The ongoing tensions saw Bitcoin’s price decline to below $77,000. However, the cryptocurrency regained some ground and was hovering around $82,000 after fresh data showed inflation cooled in February.

In February, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.2% from the previous month, lower than the consensus estimate of a rise of 0.3%. Year over year, CPI rose 2.8%, slightly below analysts' projections of a 2.9% rise. High inflation compelled the Federal Reserve to adopt a cautious approach and halt its rate cuts in January.

Although Bitcoin has gained in the past two days, it’s still sharply lower than its all-time high of $106,533 attained on Dec. 22. However, Bitcoin still has a lot of potential and is expected to rebound once global tensions ease and inflation cools further.

The cryptocurrency had a stellar 2024, rising more than 89.7%, and experts anticipate it could reach $150,000 this year. Historically, Bitcoin has hit new peaks every four years, following bullish trends since 2017. In the past cycles, it surged by 2,300% and 1,700% before experiencing corrections of 70% to 80%. Climbing nearly 600% from its early 2023 low of $16,000, Bitcoin signals strong prospects for further growth in the near future.

4 Crypto-Centric Stocks with Upside

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphic processing units (GPUs), the value of the NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.

NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 46.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.3% over the last 60 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.

Robinhood Markets’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 38.5%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 38.5% over the last 60 days. Robinhood Markets currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is a global automated electronic broker. IBKR executes, processes and trades in cryptocurrencies. IBKR’s commodities futures trading desk also offers customers a chance to trade cryptocurrency futures.

Interactive Brokers Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.5% over the last 60 days. IBKR currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Visa

Visa Inc. is taking a significant step toward modernizing cross-border money movement. In a move aimed at enhancing the efficiency of global transactions, V is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the high-performing Solana blockchain. This expansion of V includes collaboration with prominent merchant acquirers Worldpay and Nuvei, marking a pivotal development in the world of digital payments.

Visa Inc.’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.8% over the last 60 days. V currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

