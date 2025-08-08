The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Palantir, Coca-Cola, Kewaunee Scientific and Natural Health Trends

For Immediate Release

Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Palantir and Coca-Cola

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc. and The Coca-Cola Co., as well as two micro-cap stocks Kewaunee Scientific Corp. and Natural Health Trends Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



You can read today's AWS here >>> Jobless Claims, Q2 Productivity, Q2 Earnings All Higher

Today's Featured Research Reports



NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the year-to-date period (+33.6% vs. +30.9%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance, accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 29% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Palantir have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+513.2% vs. +52.9%). The company’s AI strategy, driven by Foundry, Gotham and AIP platforms, targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency. Notable defense projects, like Open DAGIR, and AIP boot camps for commercial clients boost customer acquisition.



With $5.4 billion in cash, no debt and S&P 500 inclusion, Palantir enjoys strong liquidity, growing revenues and increased investor visibility. Meanwhile, PLTR's reluctance to dividend payout is a green flag for dividend-seeking investors. Intense competition from tech giants and rising costs amidst a rapidly evolving AI landscape and an elevated valuation challenge its appeal.



(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)



Coca-Cola’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the year-to-date period (+13.4% vs. +5.5%). The company delivered a strong second-quarter 2025, with top- and bottom-line improving year over year, driven by continued business momentum, aided by enhanced pricing across markets.



The second-quarter 2025 performance was driven by broad-based growth, improved price/mix, and effective execution of its all-weather strategy, which blends marketing, innovation, and revenue growth management. Innovation and marketing continue to drive brand momentum, with impactful campaigns and product launches.



However, Coca-Cola has faced notable volume pressure in key markets in second-quarter 2025, reflecting evolving consumer behavior and economic challenges, particularly in North America and Europe. Currency headwinds, higher taxes, and rising interest costs continue to be concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Corp. have outperformed the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry over the past year (+20.8% vs. -50.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $157.22 million has strengthened its market position through the Nu Aire acquisition, boosting domestic sales 30.7% and expanding its life sciences portfolio. This strategic move enhanced product breadth and added high-margin distribution channels, driving the gross margin to 28.6%.



A record $214.6-million backlog offers strong revenue visibility for fiscal 2026. Domestic segment momentum is robust, contributing ~75% to total sales with rising EBITDA and operating leverage. Adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 30% despite $6 million in one-time costs, showcasing disciplined execution.



However, international profitability remains weak due to execution inefficiencies and India-centric risks. Post-acquisition cost structure and leverage are elevated, pressuring margins. High customer concentration and exposure to input cost volatility also constrain upside.



(You can read the full research report on Kewaunee Scientific Corporation here >>>)



Shares of Natural Health Trends have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry over the year-to-date period (+17.4% vs. -9.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $55.95 million remains anchored in Hong Kong, contributing 83.3% of 2025 year-to-date sales, with resilient demand despite tariff-related headwinds.



Its launch into the South American country of Colombia marks strategic diversification, enhancing its Latin American footprint. Robust gross margin (73.8%) and disciplined SG&A spending support cost efficiency, while steady cash reserves ($34.2 million) and no debt ensure financial flexibility. Membership stabilized at 29,260, aided by training and incentives.



Yet, revenue remains volatile due to macro pressures and Hong Kong concentration. Membership attrition, weak international traction and rising commission expenses limit scalability. Supply chain realignment offers long-term agility but poses short-term execution risks. The valuation reflects investor caution, but also highlights potential upside given NHTC’s global expansion efforts.



(You can read the full research report on Natural Health Trends here >>>)

