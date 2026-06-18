The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Oracle, Home Depot, Catalyst Bancorp and Hour Loop

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 18, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Oracle Corp. ORCL, The Home Depot, Inc. HD, Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. CLST and Hour Loop, Inc. HOUR.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Oracle & Home Depot

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp. and The Home Depot, Inc. as well as two micro-cap stocks, Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Hour Loop, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Fed Chair Warsh in the Spotlight: Will He Advocate Rate Cuts?

Today's Featured Research Reports

NVIDIA’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past two years (+52.9% vs. +64.7%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company faces risks from supply-chain execution across increasingly complex systems, rising operating investments, and elevated inventory and long-term commitments that could lead to provisions if demand weakens. Uncertainty around China data-center shipments and intensifying competition also remain key challenges.

Yet the company continues to benefit from strong demand for AI infrastructure, with expanding adoption across cloud providers, enterprises, and sovereign customers. Blackwell system ramp-up, growing networking demand, edge-computing momentum, and a strengthening automotive pipeline support growth, margins, cash generation, and shareholder returns.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)

Oracle’s shares have outperformed the Computer - Software industry over the past six months (+4.6% vs. -17.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle benefits from strong cloud infrastructure growth, strategic partnerships, competitive pricing, AI-enhanced database capabilities, and solid cash generation. Its integrated solutions approach supports customer retention, cross-selling, and continued cloud expansion.

However, intense competition from hyperscalers may pressure margins. The shift from license sales to subscriptions can create near-term volatility, while data-center expansion plans carry execution risks.

(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)

Home Depot’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail – Home Furnishings industry over the past year (-2.9% vs. -9.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from its integrated retail strategy, digital investments, and strong pro-business momentum. Seamless store and online connectivity, along with SRS and Mingledorff’s, expands service capabilities and creates additional cross-selling opportunities.

Yet, margins face pressure from unfavorable sales mix and higher costs. Demand for larger discretionary projects remains soft, repair activity is weather-sensitive, and housing affordability challenges and low home turnover continue to weigh on growth.

(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)

Catalyst’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past year (+27.9% vs. +16.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from a community-focused banking model, a stable local deposit base, and opportunities to deepen customer relationships. Conservative lending practices and potential growth in its regional markets support long-term franchise value.

However, the bank faces risks from interest-rate volatility, economic weakness in its local markets, and competitive pressure from larger financial institutions. Its smaller scale can limit growth opportunities and operating efficiency compared with larger banking peers.

(You can read the full research report on Catalyst here >>>)

Hour Loop’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past two years (+88.4% vs. +25.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from improving earnings quality, stronger margins, rising profitability, better cash-flow generation, and a scalable software-driven model. Expansion across additional marketplaces and international channels supports growth opportunities and gradually reduces platform concentration risk.

Yet, risks remain elevated due to heavy dependence on Amazon, leaving the business exposed to platform policy changes and pricing pressure. Rising tariffs, logistics expenses, and inventory requirements could also weigh on profitability and operational flexibility.

(You can read the full research report on Hour Loop here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (CLST): Free Stock Analysis Report

Hour Loop, Inc. (HOUR): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.