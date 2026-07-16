The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Oracle, Analog Devices and Regis

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 16, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Oracle Corp. ORCL, Analog Devices, Inc. ADI and Regis Corp. RGS.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Oracle & Analog Devices

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp. and Analog Devices, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Regis Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> PPI Slides in June on Lower Oil Prices, Q2 Results Continue



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of NVIDIA have gained +23.8% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry's gain of +31.7%. The company continues to benefit from demand for accelerated computing as customers build artificial intelligence (AI) factories and broaden deployments beyond hyperscalers into AI clouds, enterprises and sovereign buyers.



The ramp-up of Blackwell systems and higher networking content are supporting data center growth, gross margins and high cash generation, enabling a higher dividend and larger repurchase capacity. Edge computing is also growing on workstation demand and the longer-run automotive pipeline.



Nevertheless, results remain exposed to supply execution across complex systems, rising operating investment needs, and elevated inventory and multi-year commitments that can create provision risk if demand shifts. Uncertainty around China data center shipments and intensifying competition keep the risk-reward balanced.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Oracle's shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-46.4% vs. -29.2%). The company's competition from hyperscalers remains intense, potentially pressuring margins. The ongoing transition from license revenue to subscription models creates near-term earnings volatility. Q1 fiscal 2027 guidance indicates total revenue growth of 27-29%, but execution risks around data center capacity expansion and funding requirements warrant monitoring.



Nevertheless, Oracle's cloud infrastructure business demonstrates accelerating revenue growth, supported by strategic partnerships and competitive pricing that attract enterprise workload migrations.



AI-optimized database capabilities provide technological differentiation, while record fiscal 2026 operating cash flow of $32 billion enables sustained infrastructure investments. The integrated solutions strategy strengthens customer retention and drives cross-selling opportunities.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of Analog Device have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry over the past year (+65.5% vs. +61.3%). The company is benefiting from a broad-based recovery, with Industrial and AI-related data center demand driving higher utilization and favorable mix. Management cited record bookings across its core B2B markets and guided for continued growth next quarter, supporting a constructive multi-quarter view.



Long-cycle exposure in automation, test, aerospace and defense, energy storage and vehicle electrification provides durability as channel inventories remain within targeted ranges. The planned Empower Semiconductor acquisition adds differentiated power technology for AI accelerators and vertical power delivery.



Cash generation supports sustained dividends and buybacks, but investors must weigh tariff and export uncertainty, intense analog competition, and balance sheet leverage. Execution remains key over time.



(You can read the full research report on Analog Device here >>>)



Regis' shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+23.7% vs. -11.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $70.47 million is showing improving fundamentals, supported by six consecutive quarters of positive operating cash flow, higher liquidity, expanding margins and stronger contributions from company-owned salons following the Alline acquisition.



Cost discipline, Supercuts' transformation, AI-enabled initiatives and moderated franchise attrition support a gradual earnings recovery. RGS is pursuing refinancing after its June 2026 credit-agreement anniversary, which could lower interest expense.



However, leverage remains elevated, interest costs continue to weigh on earnings, and sustainable growth depends on improving traffic, stabilizing franchise royalties and executing the SmartStyle turnaround. The valuation reflects cautious market expectations, offering meaningful re-rating potential if operational momentum continues and balance-sheet risks are reduced.



(You can read the full research report on Regis here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

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Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Regis Corporation (RGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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