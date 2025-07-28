The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Netflix, Goldman Sachs and AMREP

For Immediate Release

Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Netflix and Goldman Sachs

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), as well as a micro-cap stock, AMREP Corp. (AXR). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Moderate in the Green for Another Up-Week

NVIDIA's shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+54.7% vs. +45.3%). NVIDIA is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance, accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA's Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.

However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)

Shares of Netflix have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+87.0% vs. +66.6%). Netflix delivered strong second-quarter results with earnings of $7.19 per share (beating estimates by 1.7%) and revenue of $11.07 billion (up 16% YoY).

The quarter was highlighted by Squid Game S3 becoming the company's sixth biggest season ever with 122M views. Operating income surged 45% to $3.8 billion with margins expanding to 34% from 27% last year, driven by price increases and low churn rates.

Netflix raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $44.8-$45.2 billion and increased operating margin targets to 29.5%.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)

Goldman Sachs' shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+44.1% vs. +39.8%). The company's second-quarter 2025 results benefited from solid growth in the Global Banking & Markets division. Its refocus on the core strengths of investment banking (IB) and trading businesses through restructuring, along with acquisitions and expansion in private equity credit, is expected to boost global presence and diversify revenues.

However, given the current geopolitical concerns, Goldman's high dependence on overseas revenues is worrisome. Also, the company's rising expenses due to ongoing investments in technology are concerning.

(You can read the full research report on Goldman Sachs here >>>)

Shares of AMREP have outperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Development industry over the past year (+2.7% vs. -14.1%). AMREP's net income surged 246.5% to $8.8 million for the nine months ended Jan. 31, 2025, with earnings per diluted share rising from $0.48 to $1.64. Home sales revenue grew 93.3% to $18.4 million, supported by strong demand in New Mexico, with 101 homes in production.

However, elevated mortgage rates and affordability concerns may pressure future growth. AMREP faces risks from land sale concentration, project delays, and declining investment asset sales, impacting growth sustainability.

(You can read the full research report on AMREP here >>>)

