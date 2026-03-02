The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Microsoft , JPMorgan Chase, Star Group and Coffee Holding

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 2, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Microsoft Corp. MSFT and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, as well as two micro-cap stocks Star Group, L.P. SGU and Coffee Holding Co., Inc. JVA.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Microsoft and JPMorgan

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Microsoft Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as well as two micro-cap stocks Star Group, L.P. and Coffee Holding Co., Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Down as Tensions Rise Ahead of Weekend



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of NVIDIA have gained +44.2% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +45.1%. The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins. The U.S.-China tech war and rising competition from AMD remain major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Microsoft’s shares have declined -0.2% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of -4.6%. The company is capitalizing on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Strong Office 365 Commercial demand has been propeling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth. ARPU is increasing through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments.



Strategic execution through expanding scale and enterprise customer growth is driving non-AI services. Conversely, Azure growth guidance projects continued deceleration to 37-38% for Q3, suggesting demand saturation despite massive infrastructure investments.



Customer concentration risk intensifies with 45% of backlog tied to OpenAI. Microsoft confronts intense competition from AWS and Google Cloud and escalating regulatory scrutiny. Capacity constraints persisting through fiscal year-end limit revenue potential despite unprecedented spending.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Shares of JPMorgan have gained +14.5% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +24.9%. The company’s share prices were driven by continued operational strength amid cost concerns and a weak asset quality. Business expansion initiatives (global and domestic), robust loan and deposit balance and changes in interest rates will support net interest income (NII) expansion.



For 2026, the bank expects NII to increase by almost 9%. In investment banking (IB), the company’s solid pipeline, market leadership and resilient advisory demand remain strengths, though capital markets volatility and weakness in the mortgage banking business are likely to weigh on non-interest income.



Technology and marketing investments will keep expenses elevated. The company plans to allocate $19.8 billion toward tech initiatives in 2026. A tough macro backdrop raises concerns about asset quality.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>>)



Star Group’s shares have gained +6.9% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s gain of +51.7%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $424.47 million operates at scale in a fragmented Northeast and Mid-Atlantic heating fuel market, offering consolidation-driven growth through disciplined acquisitions that enhance route density and operating leverage.



Strong per-gallon margin management, structured pricing programs and a stable installed customer base with modest structural attrition support profitability. Expanded service and installation capabilities deepen customer relationships, improve retention, and create cross-sell opportunities. Comprehensive hedging programs mitigate commodity, weather and interest-rate volatility, reinforcing cash-flow resilience.



However, key risks include earnings asymmetry from weather hedges, acquisition-related cost and leverage growth, seasonal volatility, regulatory and energy-transition pressures, and reliance on revolver capacity during peak working-capital periods.



(You can read the full research report on Star Group here >>>)



Shares of Coffee Holding have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (-44.4% vs. +18%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $17.98 million has seen its margins remain vulnerable due to coffee price volatility and competitive pricing pressure. Integration challenges, customer concentration, internal control weaknesses, refinancing risk, and micro-cap stock volatility elevate earnings and governance risk.



Nevertheless, Coffee Holding offers exposure to the growing specialty green coffee market through a scalable dealer-roaster model that avoids retail risk. Moreover, its diversified platform spans wholesale, private label, branded coffee, food service, tea, and equipment, enabling participation across multiple demand channels.



Recent revenue reacceleration highlights embedded operating leverage, while facility consolidation should structurally lower costs. The company's broad sourcing and disciplined hedging help manage commodity exposure.



(You can read the full research report on Coffee here >>>)

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.

