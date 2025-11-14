The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Micron Technology and Thermo Fisher Scientific

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 14, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Micron Technology, Inc. MU and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Micron Technology & Thermo Fisher

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO).



Shares of NVIDIA have gained +38.9% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry's gain of +42.2%. The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA's Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA's revenues to witness a CAGR of 31% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Micron Technology's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+181.7% vs. +95.8%). The company is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Micron Technology's long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, a slower-than-expected demand recovery in NAND may hurt the overall financial performance. An escalating trade war is another concern.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Shares of Thermo Fisher have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the year-to-date period (+14.5% vs. +4.3%). The company continues to strengthen its foundation by consistently progressing its growth strategy. Thermo Fisher's latest round of innovations supports scientific breakthroughs, advances precision medicine and greater lab productivity for customers.



Thermo Fisher is embedding OpenAI's capabilities into its products and services to make an even bigger impact for customers and enhance productivity. Strategic acquisitions, such as the newly added Solventum's Purification and Filtration Business, further enhance its offerings.



The Zacks analyst's model forecasts a 5.1% CAGR growth in the company's revenues through 2025-2027. Meanwhile, a highly leveraged balance sheet poses liquidity concerns. Shifting U.S. policies have weighed on the academic and government end-market clients, affecting its sales. Currency woes add to the worry.



(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>>)

