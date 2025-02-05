The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Marvell, Broadcom and Amphenol

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 5, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL, Broadcom Inc. AVGO and Amphenol Corp. APH.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

NVIDIA Plunge: A Golden Opportunity?

NVIDIA Corp. stock has tumbled 21% over the past month, largely due to concerns over Chinese AI startup DeepSeek’s breakthrough in developing a competitive AI model at a lower cost. The sell-off was particularly brutal on Jan. 27 when NVDA plunged 17% in a single day, erasing nearly $600 billion in market value on fears that DeepSeek’s innovation could reduce demand for NVIDIA’s high-end graphics processing units (GPUs).

Apart from NVIDIA, shares of AI chip and component providers Marvell Technology, Inc., Broadcom Inc. and Amphenol Corp. fell 19.1%, 17.4% and 12.6%, respectively, on Jan. 27.

But is this panic justified? Or does this dip present a rare chance to buy one of the best AI stocks at a discount?

DeepSeek’s Threat Is Overblown

The market often reacts emotionally, and NVIDIA’s recent plunge is a textbook example. While DeepSeek’s AI model is impressive, it still relies on NVIDIA’s GPUs. The startup’s cost efficiency doesn’t necessarily mean a reduction in NVIDIA’s market dominance — it may actually expand AI adoption, driving even greater demand for GPUs.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the concept of the Jevons Paradox, which suggests that efficiency improvements lead to higher overall consumption. If AI models become cheaper and more efficient, it could accelerate adoption, leading to even greater reliance on NVIDIA’s cutting-edge hardware. Instead of being a headwind, DeepSeek’s breakthrough could be a long-term growth catalyst for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA’s Fundamentals Are Still Exceptional

Despite the recent correction, NVIDIA remains one of the strongest companies in the semiconductor space. Over the past year, NVDA has been up 70.4%, outpacing the Semiconductor – General industry’s 55.2% gain. The company’s AI dominance, along with its growing influence in cloud computing, autonomous vehicles and healthcare, continues to fuel its long-term potential.

The data center segment is a major growth driver, benefiting from the AI boom and cloud computing expansion. With businesses investing aggressively in AI infrastructure, NVIDIA’s high-performance chips are becoming mission-critical.

Financially, NVIDIA continues to impress. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues surged 94% year over year, and non-GAAP EPS soared 103%. For the fourth quarter, NVIDIA expects revenues of $37.5 billion, a staggering increase from $22.1 billion a year ago.

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 revenues indicates growth of 111.8% and 48.7%, respectively. The consensus mark for earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 126.2% in fiscal 2025 and 43.2% in fiscal 2026.

These forecasts reflect confidence in the company’s sustained growth and market leadership across multiple sectors, including gaming, automotive and professional visualization. NVIDIA surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.8%.

Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

NVIDIA Valuation: A Premium Worth Paying

While NVIDIA stock isn’t cheap, its premium valuation is justified. The company trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.51, higher than the industry’s average of 30.85. However, given NVIDIA’s dominance in AI, strong financial growth and exposure to multiple high-growth sectors, this premium is well deserved. Investors often pay up for market leaders, and NVIDIA’s sustained leadership in AI and computing makes it a compelling long-term investment.

Conclusion: Buy NVIDIA Stock Now

NVIDIA’s 21% pullback presents a compelling buying opportunity. The fears surrounding DeepSeek are exaggerated, and the long-term AI megatrend remains intact. With stellar financials, market leadership and relentless innovation, NVIDIA is well-positioned to rebound and reach new highs. Currently, NVIDIA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.