The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, ICICI Bank, Fiserv, Bridger Aerospace and AstroNova

Chicago, IL – June 2, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, ICICI Bank Ltd. IBN, Fiserv, Inc. FI, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. BAER and AstroNova, Inc. ALOT.

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Fiserv, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. and AstroNova, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+27.0% vs. +21.4%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance and accelerated computing.



The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues. Continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with over 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicles space.



However, a limited supply of Blackwell and Ada GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins. The U.S.-China tech war and rising competition from AMD remain major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of ICICI Bank have gained +14.9% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry’s gain of +24.4%. The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (March 31) results were aided by higher net interest income (NII). Increased dependence on domestic loans, strong retail loan demand, relatively higher interest rates, and a stable funding base are expected to support the company’s financials.



Efforts to digitize banking operations, including cross-selling and upselling opportunities, will keep aiding non-interest income. However, weak asset quality is an undermining factor and will likely hurt the company’s financials.



Several macroeconomic headwinds make us apprehensive about the company’s growth prospects. Rising operating expenses, primarily driven by technological investments and ongoing branch expansion initiatives, will likely hamper bottom-line growth to some extent.



(You can read the full research report on ICICI Bank here >>>)



Fiserv’s shares have gained +6.6% over the past year against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s gain of +27.3%. The company ensures consistent revenue generation through transaction fees and subscriptions in its Merchant Solutions segment.



High renewal rates of multi-year contracts aid the top line. The company is also not shy of making buyouts to expand its product portfolio. A solid liquidity position is certainly a green flag for investors. A share repurchase plan, backed by consistent cash flow, is also attractive.



However, Fiserv is part of a highly competitive market, which means that it must invest consistently in people and technology. Slower Clover GPV growth dampens investor sentiment. Reluctance to pay dividends is a red flag for the dividend-seeking investors.



(You can read the full research report on Fiserv here >>>)



Shares of Bridger Aerospace have underperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (-61.3% vs. +14.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $82.90 million faces headwinds from cash burn, margin pressure due to low-margin return-to-service (RTS) work and reliance on federal contracts. Asset scarcity supports long-term demand amid uncertain returns from European expansion and tech initiatives.



Nevertheless, Bridger Aerospace’s first-quarter 2025 revenues of $15.6 million (up 184.1% year over year) reflect early wildfire deployments and a shift to year-round operations. Despite a negative $5.1 million adjusted EBITDA, cost cuts and fleet utilization improved margins.



Contracts, including a $20.1 million U.S. Department of the Interior deal and long-duration Forest Service task orders, boost revenue visibility. Strategic fleet advantages, tech integration (FMS, Ignis), and off-season revenues diversify growth. A $46 million sale-leaseback strengthens liquidity, but execution risk persists.



(You can read the full research report on Bridger Aerospace here >>>)



AstroNova’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past year (-46.6% vs. +46.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $69.20 million is facing risks which include a FY25 credit covenant breach, $46.7 million in debt compared with $5.1 million cash, declining margins, inventory overhangs, and MTEX-related legal disputes. Heavy supplier reliance also poses an ongoing disruption risk.



Nevertheless, AstroNova’s Aerospace segment is a strong growth driver, delivering record FY25 revenues of $48.9 million and a 22.8% margin, aided by the ToughWriter transition, which enhances fuel efficiency and cuts royalties by $3.6 million annually by FY28. Its 30,000+ unit installed base fuels high-margin recurring sales.



The PI segment gains momentum from new digital presses with proprietary tech, boosting scalability, automation, and cost-efficiency, supported by a streamlined sales force and SKU optimization. Recurring revenue forms 71% of FY25 sales, ensuring stability. A restructuring plan targeting $3M in annual savings and improved executive efficiency bolsters margins.



(You can read the full research report on AstroNova here >>>)

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

