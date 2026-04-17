The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Broadcom and Micron Technology

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 17, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Broadcom Inc. AVGO and Micron Technology, Inc. MU.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Beyond NVIDIA: 2 AI Chip Stocks Positioned for Big Upside in 2026

With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), NVIDIA Corp. has witnessed strong gains driven by incessant demand for its next-generation chips and graphics processing units (GPUs).

However, two semiconductor players, Broadcom Inc. and Micron Technology, Inc., have recently outperformed NVIDIA, gaining 130.4% and 561%, respectively, over the past year compared to NVIDIA’s gain of 95.4%. Both companies appear to be in a good position for further upside. Here’s why they are strong buys this year –

AI Growth and Key Partnerships Back Broadcom’s Solid Outlook

Banking on rising AI demand, Broadcom posted a consolidated revenue of $19.3 billion in the fiscal first-quarter 2026 and expects about $22 billion in fiscal second-quarter 2026, indicating its strength as a dominant infrastructure player capable of maintaining growth despite its massive size, according to investors.broadcom.com.

Broadcom is growing in strength, mostly due to the company’s AI semiconductor solutions, such as AI networking and custom AI accelerators. For the fiscal first quarter of 2026, Broadcom’s AI revenues were $8.4 billion, up 106% year over year. The company expects AI revenues to reach $10.7 billion in the fiscal second quarter of 2026.

Broadcom has posted an outstanding adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 billion in its fiscal first-quarter 2026, representing 68% of revenues. Similarly, the company expects adjusted EBITDA margin to be 68% of forecasted revenues again in the fiscal second quarter of 2026, highlighting stronger operational efficiency and solid pricing power.

Broadcom’s expanded partnership with Anthropic to build cutting-edge AI chips (TPUs) with Google, delivering 3.5 gigawatts of computing power from 2027 to scale Claude AI, positions the company for strong growth in the future.

As a result, Broadcom’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 67.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.44 for AVGO’s earnings per share (EPS) is up 45.9% year over year.

Brokers are also optimistic about Broadcom’s growth prospects. They forecast the average short-term price target for AVGO stock at $468.11, reflecting a 22.9% increase from the last closing price of $380.78. The highest target is $630, suggesting a potential upside of 65.5%.

Micron’s AI Memory Demand and Strong Growth Outlook

Micron posted revenues of $23.86 billion in the fiscal second quarter of 2026 and projects it to increase to $33.5 billion in the fiscal third quarter of 2026, according to investors.micron.com. This is because Micron’s AI-focused memory solutions are witnessing a strong demand.

Demand for Micron’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips improved, thanks to their ability to manage heavy workloads more efficiently while using less power. The demand for HBM chips remains robust as hyperscalers keep expanding their AI infrastructure.

Moreover, at present, HBM chips are in limited supply, creating a demand-supply imbalance that would help Micron to push prices higher and gain in the long run. Micron, anyhow, enjoys a strong pricing power for its DRAM and NAND products, supporting revenue growth and margin expansion.

For the fiscal third quarter of 2026, Micron projects a strong gross margin of 81%, signaling solid financial momentum. Thus, the company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is nearly 604%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.36 for MU’s EPS is up 439.9% year over year.

Brokers, too, are bullish on Micron’s growth prospects. They estimate an average short-term price target for MU stock at $546.09, a 17.3% increase from the last closing price of $465.66. The highest target is $852, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 83%.

Both Broadcom and Micron currently have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.