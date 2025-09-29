The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Berkshire Hathaway, The Home Depot and BayFirst Financial

For Immediate Release

Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Berkshire Hathaway & Home Depot

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and The Home Depot, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock, BayFirst Financial Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Today's Featured Research Reports

NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor – General industry over the past year (+46.4% vs. +41.8%). NVIDIA is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.

However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+8.2% vs. +6.8%). Berkshire is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings, and generates maximum return on equity.

However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)

Home Depot’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry over the past year (+2.0% vs. -1.7%). Home Depot reported strong second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, along with broad-based sales growth. Comps improved, driven by higher-value purchases and steady demand from both Pro and DIY customers. Online sales rose sharply, reflecting investments in AI, logistics, and personalization.

However, HD faces softer demand in big-ticket discretionary categories, reflecting consumer caution amid high interest rates. Margin pressure, currency headwinds, tariff woes, and macroeconomic uncertainty also remain key risks.

(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)

Shares of BayFirst Financial have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past year (-37.0% vs. +8.2%). BayFirst’s investment case is anchored by scalable profitability, regional strength, and tech-driven efficiency. Despite a Q1 2025 net loss due to seasonality, NIM expanded to 3.77% and loans grew $18 million QoQ.

However, elevated charge-offs (13.6% annualized) and sustained provisioning ($4.4 million) raise credit risk concerns, especially in C&I loans. Capital ratios have declined (CET1 10.47%), constraining flexibility. Non-interest income dropped 38.7% YoY, exposing reliance on loan sales.

(You can read the full research report on BayFirst Financial here >>>)

