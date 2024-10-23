The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 23, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Apple Inc. AAPL, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

NVIDIA Tops $3.5T Milestone – Good Time to Buy NVDA Stock?

Jensen Huang’s NVIDIA Corp. recently achieved a new milestone and is now part of an elite club. And with the NVIDIA stock hitting record highs, investors must lament not owning the stock. But it’s not too late to buy the stock either! Let’s see why –

NVIDIA Reaches $3.5 Trillion Market Cap

Among the chip stocks, NVIDIA stood out on Monday after its shares gained 4.1% and closed above $3.5 trillion market capitalization for the first time. In June, NVIDIA surpassed the $3 trillion market value and was worth more than Apple Inc.

However, Apple became the first company to hit the $3.5 trillion milestone and is now valued at $3.6 trillion. Nevertheless, NVIDIA’s stellar performance in recent times may soon propel it past Apple. NVIDIA’s shares have surged 243% over the past year and a staggering 543% in the last three years primarily due to the advent of artificial intelligence (AI).

4 Reasons Why NVIDIA’s Shares Will Continue to Rise

Insane demand for NVIDIA’s most sought-after cutting-edge Blackwell B200 chips, which have more AI throughput than the current Hopper H100 chips, would boost its share price. NVIDIA has ramped up the production of Blackwell chips as demand has skyrocketed among the likes of Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.

NVIDIA’s growing data center business will likely boost the stock. The H100 chips are expected to be extensively used in powering generative AI applications including ChatGPT. Big tech players continue to show keen interest in AI data centers, which is encouraging for NVIDIA. For instance, Microsoftin its latest 10-K annual report has indicated spending $108.4 billion on data centers over the next five years.

NVIDIA’s dominance in the graphic processing units (GPU) market space also gives the company a competitive edge over its peers. Most developers prefer NVIDIA’s CUDA software platform over the arch-rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s ROCm software platform. NVIDIA accounts for 80% of the GPU market, which is projected to grow to $1,414.39 billion by 2034 from the present $75.77 billion, according to Precedence Research.

Lastly, the Federal Reserve’s recent aggressive interest rate cuts, with more to come amid ebbing price pressure, are acting as a tailwind for NVIDIA’s shares. This is because interest rate cuts would curtail borrowing costs, jack up profits, and won’t disrupt cash flows much needed for growth initiatives (read more: NVIDIA & 2 Other AI Stocks to Gain From Lower Interest Rates).

NVIDIA Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

From the Fed’s dovish stance to being the pioneer in the GPU market to blossoming data center business and sheer demand for AI chips, NVIDIA’s shares are all set to climb further northward, making it a compelling buy.

Brokers have collectively increased the average short-term price target of the NVDA stock by almost 9% to $150.36 from the last closing price of $138. The stock’s highest short-term price target is at $200, an upside of 44.9%.

NVIDIA’s strength in the AI space also compelled Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) analyst Vivek Arya to recently increase the chip giant’s short-term price target from $165 to $190. Last week, CFRA research too raised NVIDIA’s short-term price target from $139 to $160.

The NVDA stock further is trading above both the short-term 50-day moving average (DMA) and long-term 200-DMA at the moment, indicating a bullish trend, and a good time to consider investing in the stock.

Moreover, per price/earnings, the NVDA stock currently trades at 51.0X forward earnings, less than the Semiconductor - General industry’s forward earnings multiple of 55.8X. So, buying the stock will burn a smaller hole in your pocket than its peers.

NVIDIA presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.