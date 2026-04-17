The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Apple, Coca-Cola, Universal Health Realty Income Trust and The Cato

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 17, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Apple Inc. AAPL, The Coca-Cola Co. KO, Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT and The Cato Corp. CATO.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Apple and Coca-Cola

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Apple Inc. and The Coca-Cola Co., as well as two micro-cap stocks Universal Health Realty Income Trust and The Cato Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



NVIDIA’s shares have gained +93.8% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +95.6%. The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins. The U.S.-China tech war and rising competition from AMD remain major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Apple have gained +35.9% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s gain of +37.1%. The company is benefiting from strong growth in iPhone and Services revenues. AAPL continues to gain momentum in emerging markets India and Greater China reported strong fiscal first quarter growth driven by iPhone.



Apple now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio and 2.5 billion active devices. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the March quarter’s net sales to grow between 13% and 16% on a year-over-year basis despite constrained iPhone supply. Services are expected to grow at the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 rate.



However, gross margin is expected to be 48-49% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Increasing regulatory headwinds and stiff competition are major concerns for the iPhone-maker.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Coca-Cola’s shares have gained +6.2% over the past year against the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry’s gain of +7.6%. The company’s share price reflects the strength of its portfolio breadth and improving margins driven by pricing and productivity. Innovation, marketing and digital initiatives are enhancing engagement and execution, while diversified categories reduce risk.



Coca-Cola projects steady organic revenue and EPS growth, backed by a durable global distribution moat. Robust cash generation supports reinvestment and sustainable shareholder returns, including continued dividend growth.



However, KO faces headwinds from uneven demand and unfavorable mix as consumers shift toward smaller packs and value options, diluting revenue quality and limiting margin expansion. Currency volatility, mainly in emerging markets, and a rising tax burden continue to pressure earnings visibility.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Shares of Universal Health Realty Income have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the past year (+19.7% vs. +15.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $592.45 million offers a defensively positioned healthcare REIT underpinned by long-term, contract-based leases that support stable and visible cash flows.



Universal Health Realty Income benefits from resilient demand and strong tenant performance, though reliance on a single operator introduces concentration risk and renewal uncertainty. The dividend profile remains attractive and supported by recurring income, but a high payout limits internal capital generation.



While interest-rate hedging provides some insulation, dependence on floating-rate debt and elevated leverage constrains financial flexibility. Near-term earnings may face pressure from vacancies and development execution. The valuation suggests the market is pricing in stability of cash flows and tenant relationships, with limited margin for deterioration, positioning UHT as an income-oriented, moderately risk-sensitive investment.



(You can read the full research report on Universal Health Realty Income here >>>)



Cato’s shares have gained +20.4% over the past year against the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry’s gain of +34.2%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $58.23 million is demonstrating a gradual operational recovery, with fiscal 2025 marking a shift toward stabilization. Sales growth remains modest, but improved same-store performance and margin expansion have significantly reduced net losses, highlighting the return of operating leverage as costs normalize.



Cato’s multi-year store rationalization has created a leaner, more productive footprint, supporting stronger unit economics. Inventory reduction has improved cash flow and positioning for more sustainable margins, while a solid liquidity profile provides financial flexibility.



However, profitability remains inconsistent and largely cost-driven, raising concerns about sustainability. Tariff exposure, limited pricing power, and macro sensitivity of its core customer base could pressure margins and demand, tempering the otherwise improving trajectory. The stock trades at a steep discount to peers on a P/B basis.



(You can read the full research report on Cato here >>>)

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#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cato Corporation (The) (CATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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