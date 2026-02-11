The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Amazon.com, Regeneron, National Presto and AXIL

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 11, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN, National Presto Industries, Inc. NPK and AXIL Brands, Inc. AXIL.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Amazon and Regeneron

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Amazon.com, Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks National Presto Industries, Inc. and AXIL Brands, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices & Q4 Earnings Hit the Tape



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of NVIDIA have gained +4.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +6.2%. The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 40.7% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Amazon's shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past six months (-5.7% vs. -5.3%). The company is facing substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins. Intensifying competition from Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud is an overhang.



Nevertheless, Amazon reported mixed Q4 2025 results wherein earnings missed estimates while revenues beat. AWS grew 24%, its fastest pace in 13 quarters, with backlog surging 40% to $244B. Amazon’s international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk.



For Q1 2026, Amazon guided revenue of $173.5B-$178.5B and operating income of $16.5B-$21.5B, with a $1B YoY cost increase from Amazon LEO satellites. AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics, and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)



Shares of Regeneron have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past six months (+43.3% vs. +26.3%). The company beat on both earnings and sales in the fourth quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ performance was encouraging, with overall revenues rising despite continued declines in sales of its flagship product, Eylea. This performance underscores the resilience and breadth of the company’s diversified portfolio.



The strong initial uptake of Eylea HD is helping Regeneron mitigate the impact of declining sales of Eylea amid rising competition. Partnered drug Dupixent maintains momentum, driven by growing demand in the approved indications.



Consistent label expansion of the oncology drug Libtayo has strengthened its oncology portfolio. The oncology portfolio also received a boost in 2025 with the FDA approval of Lynozyfic for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.



(You can read the full research report on Regeneron here >>>)



National Presto’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past six months (+29.7% vs. +12.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $923.89 million is having its defense segment anchors a multi-year revenue runway, backed by a $965 million U.S. Army contract and a record $1.4 billion backlog, ensuring earnings visibility through 2030. In 2025, Defense drove 80% of operating profit, with segment revenues rising 34% and profits up 44.6% YTD.



Capital investments surged to $22.9 million, primarily to scale defense operations, reflecting management’s confidence in long-term growth. The Safety unit launched a fluorine-free extinguisher aligned with ESG trends, though segment losses persist. Housewares continues to underperform, posting a $11.4 million loss due to tariffs and supplier issues. Rising inventory and negative cash flow signal working capital strain.



Heavy reliance on government defense spending and fixed-price contracts adds policy and margin risk. Trading at 1.94X EV/sales and 18.44X EV/EBITDA, shares are near historical medians.



(You can read the full research report on National Presto here >>>)



Shares of AXIL Brands’ have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry over the past six months (-21.5% vs. +1.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $45.37 million is well-positioned to capture sustained demand in hearing enhancement and protection through a focused product lineup and a rapidly expanding retail footprint.



The company’s shift from a predominantly direct-to-consumer model toward a diversified omni-channel strategy is improving scale, visibility, and customer reach. New product innovation and broader national retail distribution strengthen brand credibility and support long-term growth. Retail expansion is driving operating leverage, while disciplined cost management underpins consistent profitability.



A strong balance sheet and internally funded growth provide flexibility to support product development, marketing, and inventory needs without external financing. Meanwhile, the hair and skin care segment represents a longer-term growth opportunity, offering potential revenue diversification over time.



(You can read the full research report on AXIL Brands here >>>)

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AXIL Brands, Inc. (AXIL): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.