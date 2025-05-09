The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Abbott Laboratories, Linde and Tredegar

For Immediate Release

Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Abbott Labs and Linde

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp., Abbott Laboratories and Linde plc, as well as a micro-cap stock Tredegar Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Today's Featured Research Reports

NVIDIA's shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+31.9% vs. +24.5%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance and accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA's Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.

Continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA's revenues to witness a CAGR of 27.7% through fiscal 2026-2028. Collaborations with over 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicles space.

However, a limited supply of Blackwell and Ada GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)

Shares of Abbott Laboratories have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+30.5% vs. +10.1%). The company's pipeline is unlocking new growth opportunities, supporting the company's positive momentum and strong growth outlook for 2025. Freestyle Libre, Lingo and Libre Rio CGM devices are on a great trajectory. Alinity, the company's next-generation suite of systems, is a key driver in the core lab diagnostics business.

Abbott Laboratories is optimistic about its latest progress with biosimilars and expects this to significantly boost EPD sales, reportedly beginning this year. Despite softness in international pediatric arm, Abbott is regaining market share banking on strong Adult Nutrition business.

Yet, the significant runoff of COVID-19 testing-related sales is hurting Abbott's Diagnostics growth. Headwinds such as tough macro conditions and foreign exchange also add to the worry.

(You can read the full research report on Abbott Laboratories here >>>)

Linde's shares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the past year (+5.9% vs. -2.5%). The company remains a dominant player in the industrial gas sector, delivering strong financial performance with consistent EPS growth, disciplined capital allocation, and industry-leading margins.

Linde's record $10 billion backlog ensures long-term revenue stability, while sustainability initiatives position it as a leader in low-carbon energy solutions. Strategic investments in high-return projects and small on-site contracts further reinforce its competitive edge.

However, foreign exchange headwinds, softening industrial demand in Europe & China, and regulatory uncertainties pose challenges. Also, slower growth in healthcare impacts diversification efforts. Despite these risks, LIN's strong execution, efficiency improvements, & long-term contracts position it well for sustained profitability & resilience in fluctuating market conditions.

(You can read the full research report on Linde here >>>)

Shares of Tredegar have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Plastic industry over the past year (+30.5% vs. +10.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $282.47 million have $78 million Terphane divestiture in Nov 2024, plus $7 million due by Mar 2025, which lowered net leverage from 2.3X to 1.2X, bolstering financial flexibility for debt reduction and reinvestment.

Surface Protection rebounded with 57% volume growth and $19.4M EBITDA gain. The Obsidian film launch in October 2024 marks a strategic entry into automotive displays, expanding high-margin revenue. Despite a $13.3 million impairment at Clearfield, Aluminum Extrusions' EBITDA rose $3.4 million, with diverse end-markets buffering cyclicality. Gross margin improved to 16.1% on operational gains.

However, risks persist, such as cyclical exposure in non-residential construction and auto sectors weighing on visibility; PE Films faces customer concentration and tech disruption risks; regulatory compliance burdens could stress cash flows.

(You can read the full research report on Tredegar here >>>)

