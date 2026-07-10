The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVDA, AMD, INTC, SMHX, GXPT, SMH and SHOC

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 10, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks and ETFs recently featured in the blog include: NVIDIA NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Intel INTC, VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF SMHX, Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF GXPT, VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH and Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF SHOC.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

NVIDIA Valuation Falls to Multi-Year Low: Value Play or Value Trap?

Despite being a key player in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, NVIDIA is now trading at one of its lowest valuation levels in years, per a Yahoo Finance article. The company's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has fallen to 22.22x, its lowest level since at least 2019, according to Yahoo Finance AlphaSpace data.

The last time NVIDIA traded near this valuation was in June 2019, when its forward P/E stood at 22.47x – well before the AI boom transformed the chipmaker into one of the world's most valuable companies. NVIDIA’s trailing twelve-month (ttm) P/E ratio stood at 33.72X compared with 49.06X ratio possessed by the underlying Semiconductor – General industry.

NVIDIA Trades at a Discount to Rivals

NVIDIA's current valuation appears modest compared with its semiconductor peers. Advanced Micro Devices trades at a forward P/E of 73.53x, while Intel commands an even higher multiple of 136.99x, per Yahoo Finance. AMD’s P/E (ttm) was 112.69X while INTC’s P/E stood at 193.67X.

The lower multiple suggests investors have become more cautious toward NVIDIA despite its continued earnings strength.

Fundamentals Remain Strong

NVIDIA's lower valuation does not reflect weakening business fundamentals. The company generated $215.9 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026, representing a 65% year-over-year increase and a dramatic jump from the $11.7 billion it reported in 2019.

Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fiscal 2027 is $9.00, up 88.68% year over year. The estimate for fiscal 2028 is $12.14, up 34.83% year over year.

AI Investment Theme Broadens

During the early stages of the AI boom, investors focused primarily on graphics processing units (GPUs), where NVIDIA established a dominant position. Later, attention shifted to custom AI chips developed by major cloud providers such as Amazon and Google.

More recently, the market has increasingly focused on central processing units (CPUs) as agentic AI applications gain traction. Also, the U.S. Department of Commerce in late May decided to take step to halt NVIDIA’s most advanced AI chip shipments to Chinese firms outside China, per CNBC.

Moreover,in recent months, investors have increasingly rotated toward memory and storage chipmakers, viewing them as attractive ways to participate in the expanding AI ecosystem. However, that momentum has also cooled recently.

NVIDIA’s Price Target

Wall Street expects NVIDIA's growth momentum to continue, with analysts forecasting revenue of approximately $385.48 billion in the current fiscal year, marking a 78.52% annual growth, per Zacks.com. The Zacks Consus

Based on short-term price targets offered by 38 analysts, the average price target for Intel comes to $101.55. The forecasts range from a low of $45.00 to a high of $200.00. The average price target represents a decline of 8.01% from the closing price of $196.93 recorded on July 7, 2026.

NVIDIA’s Broker Rating

NVIDIA currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.22 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell etc.) made by 50 brokerage firms. The current ABR compares to an ABR of 1.22 a month ago based on 50 recommendations.

Of the 50 recommendations deriving the current ABR, 44 are Strong Buy and three are Buy. Strong Buy and Buy respectively account for 88% and 6% of all recommendations. A month ago, Strong Buy made up 88%, while Buy represented 6%.

NVIDIA stock has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) rating with a good Growth score of “A.”

ETFs to Play

Against the above-mentioned backdrop, investors may wait on the sidelines and wait for the better entry point. Price target shows possibility of further decline. Investors can also play NVIDIA-heavy ETFs like VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF, Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF, VanEck Semiconductor ETF and Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF. The basket approach minimizes the company-specific concentration risks.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH): ETF Research Reports

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC): ETF Research Reports

VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX): ETF Research Reports

Global X PureCap MSCI Information Technology ETF (GXPT): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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