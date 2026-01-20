The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIKE, adidas and lululemon athletica

For Immediate Release

NIKE's Turnaround Test: Will Innovation Offset Weak Global Demand?

NIKE Inc. is navigating a critical phase in its turnaround as global consumer demand remains uneven and discretionary spending is under pressure. After years of relying heavily on a narrow set of lifestyle franchises, the company is refocusing on its core strength: sport-led innovation.

Management’s strategy centers on rebuilding product credibility, improving marketplace health and reigniting brand momentum through performance categories such as Running, Basketball and Football. The key question for investors is whether NIKE’s renewed innovation engine can generate enough demand to counter softer macro conditions across major regions.

At the heart of the turnaround is NIKE’s push to deliver a more consistent and differentiated pipeline of new products. The company is accelerating innovation cycles, diversifying its portfolio and tying launches more closely to athletes and sports moments.

Early results in North America suggest this approach is working, with stronger sell-through in performance footwear and a healthier wholesale channel supporting top-line stability. By reducing promotional intensity and elevating the consumer experience across both digital and physical channels, NIKE is also working to restore its premium brand positioning, a crucial factor in sustaining pricing power.

However, challenges remain outside the United States, particularly in Greater China and parts of EMEA, where demand recovery has been slower and competitive pressure is intense. Inventory cleanup, tariff-related cost headwinds and cautious consumers continue to weigh on near-term margins. Still, if NIKE can successfully scale its innovation-led playbook across regions while maintaining discipline in inventory and costs, the company may emerge from this period with a stronger, more balanced business. In this scenario, innovation will not just offset weak global demand but become the catalyst for a more durable growth cycle.

NKE’s Competition in the Global Arena

adidas AG and lululemon athletica inc. are the key companies competing with NIKE in theglobal market

adidas is also undergoing a turnaround test as global demand for athletic apparel and footwear remains uneven. The company is leaning on product innovation and a renewed emphasis on core performance categories, particularly football, running and training, to reignite consumer interest. By tightening assortments, improving speed to market and elevating storytelling around athletes and major sporting events, adidas aims to rebuild brand heat while reducing reliance on promotions.

lululemon is better positioned than most peers to navigate softening global demand, thanks to its innovation-driven and premium-focused model. The company continues to invest in technical fabrics, performance enhancements and fit innovation, allowing it to maintain strong pricing power and customer loyalty. Expansion into running, training and men’s categories, alongside international growth, provides additional levers to sustain momentum even as discretionary spending moderates.

NKE’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of NIKE have lost 4.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 4.2%.

From a valuation standpoint, NKE trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82X compared with the industry’s average of 27.57X.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 28.2%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 54.2%.

NIKE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities.

