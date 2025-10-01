The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NextEra, U.S. Bancorp, Air Products and Chemicals and Village Super Market

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 1, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, U.S. Bancorp USB, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD and Village Super Market, Inc. VLGEA.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

New Top Stock Reports for NextEra Energy, US Bancorp and Air Products & Chemicals

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including NextEra Energy, Inc., U.S. Bancorp and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Village Super Market, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Fight Toward the Green with Gov't Shutdown Top of Mind

Today's Featured Research Reports

Shares of NextEra Energy have gained +8.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s gain of +18.2%. The company continues to expand its operations through organic projects and acquisitions. NextEra Energy will add more renewable projects to its portfolio and has nearly 30 GW of renewable projects in backlog.

Florida’s improving economy is boosting its FPL unit's customer base. FPL operates 91,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines to serve its expanding power needs. The company’s consistent investment is helping it to strengthen and expand operations.

Yet, due to the nature of NextEra Energy’s business, it is subject to complex rules and regulations. Risks in operating nuclear power-based generation units, unfavorable weather conditions and increasing supply costs can adversely impact earnings.

(You can read the full research report on NextEra Energy here >>>)

U.S. Bancorp’s shares have gained +13.9% over the past year against the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry’s gain of +24.1%. The company’s strong business model and diverse revenue streams will likely continue to support its financials in the long term. U.S. Bancorp’s earnings have surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters. Its commercial loan and credit card growth, along with stabilizing deposits, support near-term gains.

The strategic partnerships and acquisitions will help the bank expand its footprint into key markets. Post-clearing the 2025 Fed stress test, it hiked its quarterly dividend. Given its decent liquidity position, the capital distribution activities seem sustainable.

However, a lack of loan portfolio diversification will likely hurt the company's financials in the upcoming period. The increase in technology-led initiatives will likely increase its expense base.

(You can read the full research report on U.S. Bancorp here >>>)

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals have declined -5.5% over the past year against the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry’s decline of -26.3%. The company’s performance is impacted due to a slower economic recovery in China and weaker helium demand in electronics. The cancellation of several large projects amid a volatile environment and the divestment of the LNG business are expected to hurt earnings in fiscal 2025. A high debt level and stretched valuation are some other concerns.

Nevertheless, earnings estimates for Air Products for the fiscal fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive results in fiscal 2025.

Air Products and Chemicals has a strong project backlog, which is expected to be accretive to earnings and cash flows. Also, it is committed to maximizing returns to shareholders by leveraging strong cash flows. It is also expected to benefit from its productivity actions.

(You can read the full research report on Air Products and Chemicals here >>>)

Village Super Market’s shares have gained +24.2% over the past year against the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry’s gain of +27.8%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $559.54 million is accelerating market densification through large-format store replacements like Watchung (72k sq. ft.) and Old Bridge (83k sq. ft.), boosting productivity and regional scale.

Village Super Market’s multi-banner model — ShopRite, Fairway, Gourmet Garage — targets both value and premium segments, supported by strong private label momentum. Gross margin expanded to 28.7% (+23 bps YoY) with Wakefern benefits and cost discipline. Operating cash flow rose to $71.5 million YTD, enabling $65 million in FY25 capex and dividends without new debt. Debt fell to $60.3 million with $115 million cash on hand.

Risks include a 9.5% inventory increase, rising digital fulfillment costs, declining yield on affiliated notes, and pension-linked liabilities. Still, shares trade at just 0.22x EV/sales vs. 1.2x sub-industry. With stock gains of 19% YTD, Village offers compelling upside despite manageable structural pressures.

(You can read the full research report on Village Super Market here >>>)

