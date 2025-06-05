The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Netflix, Toyota Motor, Morgan Stanley, Preformed Line Products and Cooper-Standard

For Immediate Release

Top Stock Reports for Netflix, Toyota and Morgan Stanley

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc., Toyota Motor Corp. and Morgan Stanley, as well as two micro-cap stocks: Preformed Line Products Co. and Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Today's Featured Research Reports

Netflix’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the year-to-date period (+36.6% vs. +25.1%). The company is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio, and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention.

NFLX's advertising tier now accounts for more than 55% of new sign-ups in available markets. NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives.

The 2025 content slate, with returning hit shows like Squid Game, Wednesday and Stranger Things, holds promise. However, stiff competition in the streaming space from Apple, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ is a headwind.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)

Shares of Toyota Motor have declined -9.2% over the past year against the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry’s decline of -13%. The company is witnessing a surge in hybrid adoption, which is boosting sales. The RAV4 model, with hybrid variants that make up about half of Toyota’s sales, is America's top-selling SUV. Upbeat outlook for fiscal 2026 sales sparks optimism.

Toyota Motor aims to lower hydrogen costs by promoting its use in commercial vehicles. It plans to sell its hydrogen-powered units externally, encouraging broader adoption. Its investor-friendly moves also spark optimism.

However, material prices and tariffs, along with investments in human resources and growth areas, are expected to take a bite out of operating profits in the current fiscal year. High R&D expenses and capital expenditures are likely to limit the company’s near-term margins and cash flows. The stock warrants a cautious stance now.

(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>>)

Morgan Stanley’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+37.9% vs. +32%). The company’s efforts to become less dependent on capital market-driven revenues, inorganic expansion/strategic alliances and relatively high rates are expected to support the company’s financials.

Despite near-term headwinds in the investment banking (IB) business, the company will benefit once the macro uncertainty is reduced. The Zacks analyst projects IB fees and total revenues to grow 5% and 3.3%, respectively, this year. However, operating expenses are likely to stay elevated due to business expansion efforts.

The Zacks analyst projects total non-interest expenses to increase 5.7% this year. The ambiguity on the performance of capital markets is a major near-term concern for the company. Though trading revenues are expected to increase going forward, they are less likely to reach the 2021 level anytime soon.

(You can read the full research report on Morgan Stanley here >>>)

Preformed Line Products’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past year (+5.9% vs. -12.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $694.80 million offers compelling upside, driven by robust Energy segment growth (69% of Q1'25 revenue), fueled by transmission investments and strong Americas demand.

Communications sales rose 15%, led by fiber closure demand amid North American broadband buildouts. Operating leverage and disciplined cost control drove 20% net income growth and 150 bps margin expansion. The company maintains solid liquidity ($54.8 million cash, low debt) and invests in long-term capacity, including a recent South American telecom acquisition.

However, risks include margin compression in PLP-USA from tariffs and input costs, persistent weakness in Special Industries, inventory buildup straining working capital, and FX-driven geographic profit variability. Structural exposure to commodity inflation and tariff policy adds further downside risk.

(You can read the full research report on Preformed Line Products here >>>)

Shares of Cooper-Standard have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry over the past year (+58.8% vs. -9.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $368.69 million offers a compelling long-term investment case, driven by consistent margin expansion and operational efficiency, with the first-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA doubling year over year to $58.7 million, despite flat sales.

Cooper-Standard benefits from rising content per vehicle tied to hybrid/BEV adoption, wherein hybrid systems offer up to 80% CPV growth. The company secured $55 million in first-quarter net new business, mostly from electrified platforms, reinforcing structural growth. Product innovation (e.g., eCoFlow Pump) and strong execution (e.g. 97% green launch scores) enhance OEM trust.

However, liquidity strain, negative free cash flow and FX/tariff risks persist. Hybrid growth may dilute margins if pricing is pressured, especially with China OEMs. Despite solid fundamentals and innovation leadership, ongoing cash burn and macro exposure remain key risks.

(You can read the full research report on Cooper-Standard here >>>)

