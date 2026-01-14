The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Netflix, Toyota Motor, Amphenol, Oil-Dri and Global Self Storage

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 14, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Netflix, Inc. NFLX, Toyota Motor Corp. TM, Amphenol Corp. APH, Oil-Dri Corp. of America ODC and Global Self Storage, Inc. SELF.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Netflix, Toyota and Amphenol

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc., Toyota Motor Corp. and Amphenol Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks Oil-Dri Corp. of America and Global Self Storage, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



Shares of Netflix have gained +7.9% over the past year against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry's gain of +21.4%. The company is benefiting from its growing subscriber base, thanks to a robust localized and foreign-language content portfolio and healthy engagement levels with about two hours of viewing per member per day, indicating strong member retention.



NFLX's advertising tier now accounts for more than 55% of new sign-ups in available markets. NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives.



NFLX raised its full-year free cash flow forecast to $9 billion from $8-8.5 billion. For the fourth-quarter, Netflix projects $11.96 billion in revenue with 16.7% growth and a 23.9% operating margin, featuring major releases including 'Stranger Things' final season and NFL Christmas games.



(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)



Toyota Motor's shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the past six months (+29.3% vs. +16.7%). The surge in hybrid adoption is boosting the company's sales. The RAV4 model, with hybrid variants that make up about half of the company's sales, is America's top-selling SUV. Upbeat outlook for fiscal 2026 sales sparks optimism.



Toyota's cost optimization efforts are expected to be a tailwind to operating income in fiscal 2026. Investor-friendly moves also spark optimism. However, the company's operating income is expected to be affected by material prices, foreign exchange rates and tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on vehicle and vehicle parts imports, along with investment in human resources and growth areas in fiscal 2026.



Capital expenditure for fiscal 2026 is expected to flare up, which could put pressure on near-term cash flows. The Zacks analyst recommends caution on the stock now.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>>)



Shares of Amphenol have gained +45.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Connectors industry's gain of +45.4%. The company benefits from a diversified business model that lowers the volatility of individual end markets and geographies. Its strong portfolio of solutions, including high-technology interconnect products, is a key catalyst. Expanding spending on both current and next-generation defense technologies bodes well for APH's top-line growth.



Apart from Defense, APH's prospects ride on strong demand for its solutions across Commercial Air, Industrial, and IT Datacom. Strong demand for high-speed and power interconnect products, which are critical components in next-gen IT systems, creates long term growth opportunities.



APH expects fourth-quarter 2025 earnings to grow between 62% and 65% year over year. Revenues are anticipated to grow in the 39-41% range. However, macroeconomic uncertainty and stiff competition are major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Amphenol here >>>)



Oil-Dri Corporation of America's shares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry over the past year (+25.5% vs. -5.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $754.64 million offers an attractive long-term investment underpinned by differentiated growth platforms and a strong balance sheet.



Oil-Dri Corporation of America's fluids purification business is positioned to benefit from structural demand tied to renewable diesel, supported by proprietary products and potential upside from higher EPA RIN volumes and new plant startups in the back half of FY26. Despite near-term volatility, the segment has delivered a nearly 20% CAGR since FY21 with margin-accretive economics.



In consumer products, premium lightweight cat litter continues to outgrow the category, driven by Cat's Pride and supported by the Ultra Pet acquisition, enabling mix expansion and sustained pricing power. The diversified B2B platform provides profitable scale across industrial and agricultural markets, demonstrating resilience through disciplined cost control.



(You can read the full research report on Oil-Dri Corporation of America here >>>)



Shares of Global Self Storage have gained +6.6% over the past year against the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's gain of +10.7%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $57.71 million targets underserved secondary and tertiary U.S. markets with high zoning barriers and limited new supply, insulating it from major MSA oversupply.



The portfolio delivers strong occupancy and tenant retention, aided by technology-enabled operations and an asset-light third-party management platform. A conservative balance sheet supports dividend stability, with a 5.7% yield covered by adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). Yet, revenue growth has slowed as occupancy nears capacity, limiting pricing power.



Rising operating costs pressured margins in third-quarter 2025, while weak GAAP earnings versus dividends raise concerns around AFFO quality. A small, geographically concentrated asset base increases exposure to local economic softness, while partial interest-rate hedging adds refinancing risk. Valuation reflects income appeal but constrained growth.



(You can read the full research report on Global Self Storage here >>>)

