The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Netflix, PepsiCo, Novo Nordisk, Hawthorn Bancshares and Park Aerospace

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 16, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Netflix, Inc. NFLX, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. HWBK and Park Aerospace Corp. PKE.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Netflix, PepsiCo & Novo Nordisk

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S, as well as two micro-cap stocks, Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. and Park Aerospace Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Netflix’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+10.5% vs. +19.3%). Per the Zacks analyst, concerns include uncertainty following the Warner Bros. Discovery non-deal and investor skepticism. High debt and heavy content obligations add leverage risk, while rising competition from Disney and Amazon could slow subscriber growth.

However, strengths include a growing subscriber base driven by localized and foreign-language content, strong engagement, and solid retention. Its diversified strategy spanning international programming, live events, and gaming supports long-term expansion ambitions.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)

PepsiCo’s shares have outperformed the Beverages - Soft Drinks industry over the past year (+11.2% vs. +6.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company shows strong momentum, supported by resilient international growth, steady innovation and disciplined execution. Its global segment drives broad demand, while North America beverages benefit from share gains and new offerings. Productivity, automation and digital initiatives are improving efficiency and margins.

Yet, challenges include operational issues in its PFNA segment and ongoing cost and tariff pressures, which could weigh on near-term performance.

(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>>)

Novo Nordisk’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past two years (-68.1% vs. +8.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces softer near-term momentum amid rising competition, pricing pressure and higher spending. Its outlook signals slower growth, and the stock has lagged the industry, tempering expectations of a quick turnaround.

However, growth is supported by strong demand for semaglutide drugs across obesity and diabetes. Label expansions, new approvals in Europe and the United States, and investments to boost production strengthen its long-term outlook.

(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)

Hawthorn’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past two years (+71.2% vs. +51.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s outlook is supported by improving profitability from better asset yields, lower funding costs and steady loan growth, with solid credit quality. Strong capital enables dividends, selective buybacks and book value growth, while wealth management provides additional fee income.

Yet, risks include potential commercial credit stress, provisioning swings and reliance on wholesale funding. Elevated rates may limit flexibility, while expense growth and micro-cap sensitivity could increase volatility if margins peak.

(You can read the full research report on Hawthorn here >>>)

Park Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace – Defense Equipment industry over the past year (+146.5% vs. +39.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from a long dividend track record and strong positioning in aerospace composites, supplying key materials for advanced aircraft. Its niche in complex components supports margins, while defense exposure and opportunities in fleet renewals, emerging markets and space add stability and growth.

However, risks include military program softness, customer delays, high input costs, customer concentration and geopolitical uncertainty, which may pressure near-term performance.

(You can read the full research report on Park Aerospace here >>>)

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Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.