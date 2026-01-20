The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, Intel, Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros Discovery

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 20, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Netflix NFLX, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Intel INTC, Paramount Skydance PSKY and Warner Bros Discovery WBD.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Major Earnings Reports Streaming In: Global Week Ahead

What is going on in this Global Week Ahead?

Major Q4 U.S. earnings reports start streaming in.

Stock markets will have a lot to ponder in the coming week as January's hectic start continues apace, with U.S. President Trump's appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos taking center stage.

Finally, the ongoing battle for control at the Federal Reserve will head to the Supreme Court; and the Bank of Japan meets, with a possible snap Japanese election on the horizon.

Next are Reuters’ five world market themes, re-ordered for equity traders—

(1) Major Q4 U.S. Earnings Reports Start Streaming In

The fourth-quarter U.S. earnings season heats up, with reports due from high-profile companies including Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and Intel.

Streaming giant Netflix reports results in the middle of its high-stakes battle with Paramount Skydance for Warner Bros Discovery — a deal set to shake up the media landscape.

Corporate outlooks will be crucial over the coming weeks. Broad expected earnings growth in 2026 is a key underpinning for optimism among stock investors.

(2) The 56th Annual World Economic Forum Gets Underway in Davos, Switzerland

It's that time of year when political leaders, central bankers, billionaires and tech bros swap their spreadsheets for snow boots and head to the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, for the 56th World Economic Forum.

In addition to navigating the gathering's infamous colour-coded badge system that separates the movers and shakers from everyone else, delegates will explore this year's theme, "A Spirit of Dialogue,” from January 19-23.

But the main focus is going to be Trump, who plans to attend in person, having addressed the forum last year via video link, right after the start of ‌his second term. He's said his speech will cover housing and affordability proposals.

But everyone will be watching for news on anything from geopolitics to trade from the president. The one thing beyond the "Trump effect" that could dominate the conversation is AI.

(3) Mainland China Releases its Q4 and Full-Year Real GDP Growth Figures

China kicks off the week, with the release of its highly anticipated fourth-quarter and full-year GDP figures, where expectations are for Beijing to have met its growth target even as its economy continues to trudge along.

Growth, which President Xi Jinping said last month is set to reach around 5% in 2025, is likely to have been supported by the country's goods exports, which proved resilient even in the face of Trump's tariffs.

China reported a record trade surplus of nearly $1.2 trillion in 2025.

But one of the key questions facing policymakers is how long the $19 trillion economy ‌can withstand ‍a property slump and sluggish domestic demand by exporting ever-cheaper goods.

Alongside Monday's GDP data, investors will also get December house prices and retail sales figures, which are likely to reinforce the case for further policy support.

(4) The Battle for Control of the U.S. Federal Reserve Reaches the Supreme Court

Trump’s battle with the Federal Reserve heads to the Supreme Court on Wednesday in a case that may have ramifications for the central bank’s ability to operate independently.

The justices will hear a case filed by policymaker Lisa Cook in response to Trump’s attempt to remove her from the Fed’s ‍board. This battle looms in the wake of outgoing Fed Chair Jay Powell having been served with a subpoena by the Department of Justice over previous testimonies concerning Fed office renovations.

This, Powell said, was part of the broader context of the administration's threats and ongoing pressure. The Fed sits in a category of independent agencies that are traditionally insulated from presidential control.

Cook has said Trump's claims against her did not give him the legal authority to remove her and were a pretext to fire her for her monetary policy stance.

(5) Japan’s New Prime Minister Likely Call a Snap Election, on Feb. 8th

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is betting her personal popularity with the voting public will translate into a stronger mandate with ‍her decision to call a snap election, ostensibly for February 8.

That's actually something of a gamble. Takaichi's cabinet rating is above even that of her mentor Shinzo Abe, while her party — the scandal-tainted LDP — continues to sag near ‌historic lows.

For ‌now, investors seem to believe her coalition can at least expand their currently puny lower house majority, giving her more scope for big fiscal stimulus. And that has stocks soaring to record highs, while the yen and long-dated government bonds sink.

Her dissolution of parliament next Friday to pave the way for polls may overshadow the other big event of the week in the country: the Bank of Japan's policy decision.

After raising rates only last month, little is expected at next week's central bank gathering, with most economists postulating July as the timing for a follow-up hike.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.