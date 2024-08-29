The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Napco Security, Northrim, Intuit and SS&C Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 29, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Napco Security Technologies, Inc. NSSC, Northrim BanCorp, Inc. NRIM, Intuit Inc. INTU and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Looking for Yield? 4 Stocks Announce Dividend Hikes

Wall Street has resumed its rally as investors are trying to move on from the panic selling earlier this month, sparked by recession fears. The recent rally is being fueled by a spate of positive economic data and the Federal Reserve’s indication that rate cuts are on the horizon.

However, inflation continues to be the biggest threat to the economy as it is still above the Fed’s 2% target, which could keep markets volatile for a longer period. Given this situation, prudent investors seeking regular income and capital preservation might consider staying invested in or purchasing dividend stocks. Four such stocks are Napco Security Technologies, Inc., Northrim BanCorp, Inc., Intuit Inc. and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Interest Rate Cut on the Horizon

It has been a great year for Wall Street after an impressive 2023. Year to date, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have gained 9.5%, 18% and 18.3%, respectively. Inflation has shown signs of cooling over the past quarter.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose a meager 0.2% sequentially in July, which came in line with analysts’ expectations.

On a year-over-year basis, CPI climbed 2.9%, lower than the consensus estimate of a rise of 3% and the lowest since March 2021. Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices, also rose 0.2% month over month in July.

The Federal Reserve now believes that inflation is declining sharply and it could go ahead with its planned rate cuts. Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also indicated during his speech at Jackson Hole, WY, that rate cuts are on the horizon.

Although Powell didn’t say when or how big the rate cuts would be, his comments gave investors’ confidence a boost.

Crisis Period Still Not Over

Although inflation has been declining steadily, it is still above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and central bank officials will keep a close watch on the situation after the first rate cut, which is likely to happen in September.

Also, the U.S. Presidential election is approaching in November, which could play a major role in market movements.

Stocks That Recently Declared Dividend Hikes

It would thus be ideal to invest in dividend stocks. These companies, with their well-established operations, consistently pay dividends and maintain profitability due to their reliable business models. In a highly volatile market, companies that offer high dividend payouts often outperform those that do not pay dividends.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. NSSC has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

On Aug. 26, Napco Security Technologies announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.13 a share on Oct. 3, 2024. NSSC has a dividend yield of 0.84%. Over the past five years, Napco Security Technologieshas increased its dividend three times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 32% of earnings. Check Napco Security Technologies’ dividend history here.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Quote

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. NRIM has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

On Aug. 22, Northrim BanCorp declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.62 a share on Sept. 13, 2024. NRIM has a dividend yield of 3.60%. Over the past five years, Northrim BanCorphas increased its dividend 10 times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 42% of earnings. Check Northrim BanCorp’s dividend history here.

Northrim BanCorp Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Northrim BanCorp Inc Quote

Intuit Inc. is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals globally. INTU has offices in the United States, Canada, India, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, and other locations. Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #3.

On Aug. 22, Intuit announced that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $1.04 a share on Oct. 18, 2024. INTU has a dividend yield of 0.58%. Over the past five years, Intuit has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 31% of earnings. Check Intuit’s dividend history here.

Intuit Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Intuit Inc. Quote

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. SSNC provides a broad range of specialized software, software-enabled services and software-as-a-service or SaaS solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies Holdings has a Zacks Rank #3.

On Aug. 21, SS&C Technologies Holdings declared that its shareholders would receive a dividend of $0.25 a share on Sept. 16, 2024. SSNC has a dividend yield of 1.29%. Over the past five years, SS&C Technologies Holdings has increased its dividend six times, and its payout ratio at present sits at 22% of earnings. Check SS&C Technologies Holdings’ dividend history here.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. Quote

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.