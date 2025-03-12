The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Molson Coors Beverage, Carriage Services, American Water Works and CenterPoint Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 12, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Molson Coors Beverage Co. TAP, Carriage Services, Inc. CSV, American Water Works Co., Inc. AWK and CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Safe-Haven Stocks to Buy amid Growing Recession Fears

Wall Street witnessed one of the worst days in months on Monday, with stocks tumbling on fears of a recession as uncertainty grew over President Donald Trump's tariff policies. Even Trump didn't rule out the chances of the economy slipping into a recession owing to his tariffs.

Given the uncertainties surrounding the economy and a sudden rise in inflation over the past few months, it is likely that markets will stay volatile for a longer period.

It would thus be wise and safe to invest in defensive stocks such as consumer staples and utilities. In this regard, Molson Coors Beverage Co.,Carriage Services, Inc., American Water Works Co., Inc. and CenterPoint Energy, Inc. are lucrative buys. Each of these stocks carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Moreover, the stocks are from the low-beta category (beta greater than 0 but less than 1). Hence, the recommended approach is to invest in low-beta stocks with a high-dividend yield and a favorable Zacks Rank.

Recession Fears Aggravate

On Monday, the Dow fell 890.01 points or 2.1%, while the S&P 500 slid 2.7%, touching its lowest level since September at one point before recovering ahead of close. The Nasdaq was the worst hit, shedding 727.90 points or 4%, to close at its lowest level since September.

Trump's tariff policies have ignited fears of a global trade war, with the already-weakening economy slipping into a recession. Even Trump, over the weekend, didn't rule out the possibility of a recession as a result of his tariff policies.

The President slapped 10% tariffs on Chinese goods. He announced 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports before pausing them briefly for a month. Trump has also threatened to impose hefty tariffs on the European Union. Meanwhile, all the impacted trading partners have announced retaliatory means.

Uncertainty Around Economy Health Grows

Volatility returned to Wall Street in early February initially triggered by some soft economic data that also showed inflation showing no signs of cooling. The Federal Reserve has already adopted a cautious approach and left interest rates unchanged in its January policy meeting. It hinted at not going for a cut until lawmakers are confident about inflation easing.

The tariff war has further fueled the fears, aggravating the volatility. On Wednesday, investors dumped the high-flying tech stocks that have largely been responsible for the market rally in 2023 and 2024.

Investors turned to safe-haven defensive stocks as they are now anticipating that the volatility will continue for a longer period.

4 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks With Upside

Molson Coors

Molson Coors Beverage Company, the global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products, has an impressive diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands. TAP's brands include global priority brands such as Blue Moon, Miller Lite, CoorsBanquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft and Staropramen, as well as regional champion brands like Carling and Molson Canadian.

Molson Coors Beverage Company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 6.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.4% over the past 60 days. TAP presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. Molson Coors has a beta of 0.81 and a current dividend yield of 3.04%.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. CSV provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds.

Carriage Services has an expected earnings growth rate of 21.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 13.8% over the past 60 days. CSV presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. Carriage Services has a beta of 0.91 and a current dividend yield of 1.17%.

American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc. provides essential water services to over 14 million customers in 24 states and has an employee strength of 6,500. AWK also acquires small water service providers to expand its customer base.

American Water Works Company has an expected earnings growth rate of 5.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% over the last 60 days. AWK presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. American Water Works has a beta of 0.69 and a current dividend yield of 2.10%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a domestic energy delivery company that provides electric transmission & distribution, natural gas distribution and competitive natural gas sales and services operations. CNP maintains the wires, poles and electric infrastructure serving more than 2.5 million metered customers in the greater Houston area and in southwestern Indiana.

CenterPoint Energy has an expected earnings growth rate of 8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the past 60 days. CNP currently has a Zacks Rank #2. CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.91 and a current dividend yield of 2.57%.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.