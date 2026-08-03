The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and American Express

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 3, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and ETFs featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW and American Express Co. AXP.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and American Express

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp., Palo Alto Networks, Inc. and American Express Co. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Microsoft’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past six months (+7.0% vs. +0.7%). The company capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Strong Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud demand has been propelling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth.



ARPU is increasing through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments. Strategic execution through expanding scale and enterprise customer growth is driving non-AI services. Azure and other cloud services revenue grew 43% at constant currency (cc) in fiscal Q4, with customer demand continuing to exceed available capacity.



Customer concentration risk remains tied to large OpenAI-related Azure commitments. Microsoft confronts intense competition from AWS and Google Cloud and escalating regulatory scrutiny. Capacity constraints persisting into fiscal 2027 limit revenue potential despite record capital spending.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Shares of Palo Alto Networks have outperformed the Zacks Security industry over the past six months (+85.7% vs. +63.7%). The company continues to benefit from higher cybersecurity priority as enterprises deploy AI and look to consolidate vendors onto fewer platforms. Platformization is translating into larger commitments, supported by expanding next-generation security ARR and RPO, and management guidance implies continued growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.



Momentum in Network Security, SASE and Prisma AIRS, along with early execution on the CyberArk and Chronosphere integrations, supports the long-term revenue mix shift toward recurring software and free cash flow.



However, softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds may hurt its near-term prospects. Intense competition and deal scrutiny could still slow bookings at times. Acquisition-related expenses due to larger acquired footprint adds integration risks and could dent margins.



(You can read the full research report on Palo Alto Networks here >>>)



American Express’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry over the past year (+16% vs. -22.8%). The company’s second-quarter earnings beat estimates. The company continues to benefit from its premium membership model, younger customer growth, travel and dining engagement, and expansion across digital payments and commercial solutions.



American Express’ closed-loop network, differentiated rewards ecosystem and targeted partnerships support customer loyalty and transaction growth over the long term. Strategic acquisitions, including the proposed TheFork transaction, further enhance its lifestyle ecosystem and international reach. Management raised 2026 revenue growth guidance and maintained its EPS outlook as it continues investing in growth opportunities.



However, elevated customer engagement expenses, ongoing investment needs and sensitivity to credit conditions could limit margin expansion. We maintain a Neutral view on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on American Express here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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