The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, NVIDIA, Bank of America, BK Technologies and NeurAxis

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 27, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corp. MSFT, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Bank of America Corp. BAC, BK Technologies Corp. BKTI and NeurAxis, Inc. NRXS.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, NVIDIA and Bank of America

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp. and Bank of America Corp., as well as two micro-cap stocks BK Technologies Corp. and NeurAxis, Inc. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Big Changes in Economic Data, Pre-Markets Hold Gains

Today's Featured Research Reports

Microsoft’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+17.3% vs. +13.9%). The company capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Strong Office 365 Commercial demand has been propelling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth. ARPU increases through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments.



Intelligent Cloud revenues advance through Azure AI development and AI Copilot business growth. Strategic execution has been enhancing non-AI services through enterprise customer growth and operational scale improvements. Xbox content and services benefit from robust performance across third-party and first-party content offerings.



The Zacks analyst expects that fiscal 2025 net sales will increase 13.7% compared to fiscal 2024. However, elevated operating expenses and Azure investments amid intensifying cloud competition remain concerns for the stakeholders.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+24.5% vs. +20.8%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance and accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



Continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with over 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicles space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 28.95% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell and Ada GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Bank of America’s shares have gained +22.3% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +40.9%. While the company’s high funding costs are still a woe, net interest income (NII) will be positively impacted by relatively higher rates. The Zacks analyst expect NII to record a CAGR of 5.3% by 2027. Plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets and improve digital capabilities will aid the top line. We project total revenues to grow 5.8% in 2025.



Nevertheless, the volatile nature of the trading business is a concern. Despite an impressive trading performance since 2022, it is expected to normalize going forward, thus hurting fee income growth. We project non-interest income to rise only 4.5% in 2025.



Also, steady investments in the franchise will likely keep operating expenses elevated, thus hurting profitability. We expect total non-interest expenses to rise 3% this year. While high funding costs are still a woe,



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Shares of BK Technologies have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the year-to-date period (+58.2% vs. +7.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $199.92 million has achieved seven consecutive profitable quarters, driven by margin expansion and operational efficiency. First-quarter 2025 GAAP EPS rose to $0.55 and adjusted EPS to $0.68, supported by a product mix shift to higher-margin BKR 9000 radios and an asset-light model.



Gross margin was 47%, and the 2025 guidance targets exceed $2.80 in adjusted EPS. The BKR 9000 is expanding across public safety verticals and the BK ONE SaaS platform adds high-margin, recurring revenue potential. A growing hardware-software ecosystem aims to boost the addressable market tenfold by 2027.



Strong liquidity funds growth, but risks include federal revenue reliance, execution risk in SaaS adoption, margin pressure from tariffs and delays in mobile product launches. BKTI’s valuation assumes continued execution despite infrastructure and liquidity limitations.



(You can read the full research report on BK Technologies here >>>)



NeurAxis’ shares have gained +10.2% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry’s gain of +18%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $17.61 million targets a large, underserved $8 billion pediatric gut-brain disorder market with its FDA-cleared IB-Stim therapy for functional abdominal pain and dyspepsia, conditions affecting more than 600,000 U.S. children.



Backed by 16 peer-reviewed studies and NASPGHAN guidelines, IB-Stim’s market potential doubled with its May 2025 label expansion. Covered lives grew from 4 million to 53 million, and a permanent CPT code will boost physician adoption and margins.



The RED device clearance opens a $2 billion adult diagnostic market. Risks include high cash burn, slow CPT implementation and reliance on discounted sales. Yet, strong IP and a first-mover edge in a $22 billion market support long-term growth. The valuation suggests that investors are pricing in strong growth potential but remain cautious due to execution and reimbursement risks.



(You can read the full research report on NeurAxis here >>>)

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BKTI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Neuraxis, Inc. (NRXS): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.