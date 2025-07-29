The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple, Amazon, MAGS, FNGS and TOPT

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 29, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms META, Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN, Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS, MicroSectors FANG+ ETN FNGS and iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF TOPT.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Big Tech Earnings Coming Up: Spotlight on Mag 7 ETFs

The second-quarter earnings season has turned into high gear, and the so-called "Magnificent 7" companies are in focus. Four of the "Magnificent 7" members —Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple and Amazon — are slated to report this week, accounting for almost a third of the S&P 500 members.

The second-quarter earnings of the "Mag 7" companies are expected to be up 14% from the same period last year on 11.9% higher revenues. These expectations are a blend of actual results from Alphabet and Tesla and estimates for the remaining five, of which four are on deck to report this week. Microsoft and Meta Platforms will report after market close on July 30, while Apple and Amazon will report on July 31. NVIDIA is likely to report later next month.

The whole group has led the market's rebound from the April lows to new all-time highs. Only Apple is the laggard, as the company has not yet reaped the benefits of AI. Other members of the "Magnificent 7" are leaders in the AI space and are actively investing in setting up datacenters and related infrastructure that will enable them to run the large-language models (read: Mag 7 ETFs Surge: Will the Rally Keep Rolling?).

Microsoft

Microsoft has an Earnings ESP of -0.64% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). According to our methodology, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Microsoft saw no earnings estimate revision over the past 30 days for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Its earnings track record is impressive, with the four-quarter earnings surprise being 5.21%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates earnings growth of 13.6% and revenue growth of 13.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The world's largest software company will continue to grow as artificial intelligence applications drive more cloud infrastructure usage. Microsoft's Azure cloud business is benefiting from the company's partnership with AI leader OpenAI.

Wall Street is clearly bullish on the world's largest software company heading into the results, with an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.23 made by 47 brokerage firms. Out of them, 39 are Strong Buy and five are Buy. Strong Buy and Buy, respectively, account for 82.98% and 10.64% of all recommendations. The average price target for Microsoft comes to $552.35, ranging from a low of $475.00 to a high of $626.00.

Some analysts have also raised the target price on Microsoft. Evercore ISI raised its price target to $545.00 from $515.00, citing that the company's momentum in Azure and AI will continue to drive "durable double-digit top and bottom line growth." Wedbush lifted the price target to $6000. According to Wedbush, the company "is just hitting its next phase of monetization on the AI front," thanks to the adoption of Copilot, its chatbot, and the cloud-computing platform Azure (read: ETFs to Surge as Microsoft Tops $3.5T, Reclaims Top Spot).

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and a Zacks Rank #1. The social media giant saw a negative earnings estimate revision of five cents for the second quarter over the past seven days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the yet-to-be-reported quarter indicates substantial year-over-year earnings growth of 12.98%. Revenues are expected to increase 14.77% year over year. Meta Platforms delivered an earnings surprise of 17.30%, on average, in the last four quarters.

Meta currently has a Wall Street analyst recommendation of 1.35 made by 55 brokerage firms. Of these, 45 are Strong Buy and three are Buy. Strong Buy and Buy, respectively, account for 81.82% and 5.45% of all recommendations. Based on short-term price targets offered by 52 analysts, the average price target for Meta Platforms comes to $756.13, ranging from a low of $566.00 to a high of $935.00.

Meta's AI strategy now serves as the backbone of its business transformation. The company has now committed $60–70 billion in capital expenditure for this year, with the lion's share earmarked for AI infrastructure. This includes cutting-edge data centers like Prometheus and Hyperion, as well as the deployment of NVIDIA's Grace Hopper Superchip. These bold investments are already delivering results across Meta's platforms. The 30% adoption of Advantage+ is driving a 5% boost in Reels conversion rates. AI-driven recommendations have lifted time spent on Facebook by 7% and on Threads by a remarkable 35%. Instagram Reels engagement is up 24%, fueled by improved algorithmic personalization.

The world's largest social media platform projects revenues in the range of $42.5-$45.5 billion for the second quarter.

Apple

Apple has an Earnings ESP of +3.52% and a Zacks Rank #3. Apple saw a positive earnings estimate revision of a penny over the past 30 days for the fiscal third quarter of 2025. The iPhone maker has a strong track record of positive earnings surprises. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.68% in the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a modest year-over-year increase of 1.43% for earnings and 3.67% for revenues.

The tech giant currently has a Wall Street analyst recommendation of 2.04 made by 37 brokerage firms. Of these, 18 are Strong Buy and three are Buy. Strong Buy and Buy respectively account for 48.65% and 8.11% of all recommendations. Based on short-term price targets offered by 33 analysts, the average price target for Apple comes to $231.52. The forecasts range from a low of $139.00 to a high of $300.00.

On the lastearnings call the iPhone maker guided "low to mid-single digit" sales growth for the fiscal third quarter. Chief executive Tim Cook warned that Apple is likely to face a $900 million headwind as a result of tariffs. He added that it is "very difficult" to predict beyond June due to uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-China trade policy.

Amazon

Amazon has an Earnings ESP of +7.37% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company saw a positive earnings estimate revision of a penny over the past seven days for the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a year-over-year earnings increase of 8.13% and substantial revenue growth of 9.67% for the to-be-reported quarter. Additionally, Amazon's earnings surprise history is impressive, with the four-quarter average surprise being 20.68%.

Amazon currently has a Wall Street analyst recommendation of 1.15 made by 55 brokerage firms. Of these, 48 are Strong Buy and six are Buy. Strong Buy and Buy respectively account for 87.27% and 10.91% of all recommendations. Based on short-term price targets offered by 53 analysts, the average price target for Amazon comes to $254.38, ranging from a low of $195.00 to a high of $305.00.

Amazon continues to dominate the e-commerce business and is expanding its footprint in cloud computing, advertising and various other sectors. The world's largest online retailer projected revenues of $159-$164 billion for the second quarter of 2025. Blockbuster Prime Day Event sales are likely to boost revenues for the company. Like other tech companies, Amazon is ramping up investments in data centers, chips and the power needed for AI workloads. It is also investing in its own computer chips and those developed by NVIDIA.

However, CFO Brian Olsavsky, on the lastearnings call issued a cautious outlook due to uncertain consumer demand in the face of President Trump's shifting tariff policies.

ETFs to Tap

Given this, investors may want to invest in these stocks through ETFs. Below, we have highlighted some ETFs with the largest exposure to Mag 7.

Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF: It is the first-ever ETF offering investors equal-weight exposure to the Magnificent 7 stocks.

MicroSectors FANG+ ETN: This ETN is linked to the performance of the NYSE FANG+ Index, which is equal-dollar weighted and designed to provide exposure to a group of highly traded growth stocks of next-generation technology and tech-enabled companies. The note accounts for a 10% share in each of the seven stocks. MicroSectors FANG+ ETN has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (see: all the Technology ETFs here).

iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF: It offers exposure to the potential growth of mega-cap stocks, which may benefit from their scale and resources. The in-focus four firms account for a combined 38% share. TOPT has a Zacks ETF Rank #2.

