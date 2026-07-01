The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Exxon Mobil, Dell and BK Technologies

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 1, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Dell Technologies Inc. DELL and BK Technologies Corp. BKTI.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, Exxon Mobil and Dell

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Dell Technologies Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock BK Technologies Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Dip into Red, Jobs & Housing Data Today



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Microsoft have declined -23.7% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry's decline of -28.5%. The company capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Strong Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud demand has been propelling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth.



ARPU is increasing through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments. Strategic execution through expanding scale and enterprise customer growth is driving non-AI services. Azure growth guidance projects Q4 growth of 39-40% at cc, suggesting demand saturation, with customer demand exceeding available capacity.



Customer concentration risk remains tied to large OpenAI-related Azure commitments. Microsoft confronts intense competition from AWS and Google Cloud and escalating regulatory scrutiny. Capacity constraints persisting through fiscal year-end limit revenue potential despite unprecedented spending.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Exxon Mobil's shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+28.1% vs. +27.6%). The company has a massive footprint in the Permian, the most prolific oil and gas play in the United States, and offshore Guyana. In the Permian, the integrated giant has been employing lightweight proppant technology and hence is capable of boosting its well recoveries by up to as much as 20%.



Exxon also has a strong balance sheet, on which it could rely during an unfavorable business environment. Moreover, over the past 43 years, the company has been rewarding shareholders with annual dividend hikes at an average rate of 5.8%.



At the same time, Exxon Mobil is investing in newer businesses such as low-carbon energy, lithium and carbon capture. While these initiatives could become meaningful growth drivers over time, they remain in the early stages, making the timing and scale of their future earnings contribution uncertain.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of Dell have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past year (+256.5% vs. +41.2%). The company is seeing demand for AI servers stay ahead of supply as customers accelerate deployments and lock in capacity. In first quarter fiscal 2027, the company booked $24.4 billion of AI orders, delivered $16.1 billion of AI server revenue, and ended with a $51.3 billion AI backlog.



Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $165-$169 billion and lifted expected AI server revenue to about $60 billion. ISG profitability improved year over year, and traditional servers, storage and commercial PCs are expanding, supporting cash flow and continued buybacks and dividends.



DELL's core leverage ratio was 1.2x exiting the quarter, but the balance sheet remains geared. However, unfavorable AI mix and memory constraints continues to keep gross margin under pressure. Competitive pricing, and unfavorable forex are other headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Dell here >>>)



BK Technologies' shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past year (+79.7% vs. +45.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $318.22 million has its investment thesis centered on expanding share in Tier 2/3 public safety markets through its growing multiband radio portfolio, led by the BKR 9000 and upcoming BKR 9500, alongside the BK ONE software platform.



Revenue, margins and cash flow continue to improve, supported by a favorable product mix, recurring replacement cycles and a debt-free balance sheet. The key opportunity is capturing agencies upgrading legacy systems while seeking cost-effective interoperable solutions.



However, risks include limited BK ONE monetization visibility, customer concentration, backlog contraction, BKR9500 certification and launch timing, rising product development costs, competitive pricing pressure and margin sustainability. The valuation suggests investors are paying a reasonable price relative to peers, leaving scope for upside if BKTI successfully executes its growth strategy.



(You can read the full research report on BK Technologies here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BKTI): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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