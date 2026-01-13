The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Eli Lilly, Lam Research and Ampco-Pittsburgh

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 13, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Eli Lilly and Co. LLY and Lam Research Corp. LRCX and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. AP.

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp., Eli Lilly and Co. and Lam Research Corp., as well as a micro-cap stock Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Microsoft's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+15.8% vs. +11.6%). The company demonstrates strong fundamentals anchored by Azure's 25% cloud market share and strategic AI integration through OpenAI. The company generates exceptional operating cash flows exceeding $100 billion annually with margins above 40%, while diversified revenue across cloud, productivity software, gaming and LinkedIn provides stability.

The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 15.1% from fiscal 2025. However, Microsoft confronts intense competition from AWS and Google Cloud, escalating regulatory scrutiny, and mounting capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure.

Long-term debt of $43.2 billion raises concerns amid rising interest rates, straining financial flexibility. These dynamics create an investment profile balancing robust cash generation against competitive pressures and operational challenges.

Shares of Eli Lilly have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+33.6% vs. +20.4%). Demand for the company's popular GLP-1 drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound remains strong, making them Eli Lilly's key top-line drivers. Launches of these drugs in new international markets and improved supply from ramped-up production have led to strong sales in 2025.

Other new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca are also contributing to its top-line growth. Lilly's oral GLP-1 obesity pill, orforglipron, is expected to be launched sometime this year. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds. Estimates movement is mixed ahead of Q4 results. Lilly has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.

Lam Research's shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+120.9% vs. +28.3%). The company is riding on its strength across 3D DRAM and advanced packaging technologies. Growing etch and deposition intensity owing to increasing technology inflections in 3D architectures is a plus. A rebound in the System business due to improving memory spending is an upside.

Strategic investments in research and development activities position it well to capitalize on the growing wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending. Foundry/logic, DRAM and NAND investments are expected to be higher year over year. Solid demand related to high-bandwidth memory is a plus. The Zacks model estimates suggest total revenues are expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% through fiscal 2026 to 2028.

However, global spending on mature nodes is likely to remain soft in the near term. Growing trade and tariff tensions between the United States and China are a concern.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh have outperformed the Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry over the past six months (+66.1% vs. +32.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $105.09 million presents a mixed but asymmetric investment case. The ALP unit is benefiting from secular tailwinds in U.S. energy security, nuclear infrastructure and defense, driving record backlog, strong pricing and year-to-date EBITDA growth with visibility into 2026.

Exiting the loss-making U.K. cast roll operation should deliver $7 million–$8 million in annual EBITDA improvement and support margin expansion. FEP is seeing a favorable mix shift toward higher-margin forged products, aided by reshoring, tariffs and recent capital investments that enhance operating leverage.

Offsetting these positives are risks like tariff-driven volatility and backlog erosion in FCEP, elevated leverage, weak cash conversion from working capital strain and long-tail asbestos liabilities. Valuation reflects these risks but offers upside if margins translate into sustainable cash flow.

