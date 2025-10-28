The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta Platforms

For Immediate Release

Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft MSFT, Apple AAPL, Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN and Meta Platforms META.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Five of Seven Mega-Caps Report: Global Week Ahead

What’s happening across this Global Week Ahead?

· Renewed trade tensions and talks between Washington, Beijing and Canada will dominate a week, headlined by

· Central bank decisions in the United States, Canada, and Europe, while

· Argentina's voters head to the polls

Next are Reuters’ five world market themes, re-ordered by equity traders—

(1) Five of the Seven Mega-Cap Stars Report Their Q3 Earnings

Mega-cap tech and growth company earnings reports headline a massive week of U.S. corporate results that could shed light on the state of the effervescent "AI trade.”

Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta Platform — five of the "Magnificent Seven" mega-cap companies that dominate equity indexes — all report earnings.

Investors will also be scouring data for signs of the costs and impact of shifting U.S. trade policy. S&P500 companies are estimated to have increased Q3 earnings by 9.2% from the prior year, with a greater-than-typical number of companies beating profit estimates so far, according to LSEG IBES data.

(2) On Wednesday, Both Bond & Stock Traders Count on a 25-bps FOMC Cut

Markets are all but certain that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by a quarter-point when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday, and they are showing similar conviction for another trim in December.

Still, that year-end cut might be less clear if the government shutdown doesn't end, leaving data-guided policymakers driving blind without official economic indicators.

Meanwhile, Trump is expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday as part of a trip to Asia and on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit.

Their long-awaited rendezvous had been called into question following an escalation in trade tensions and a standoff over China's restrictions on rare earth exports, as well as U.S. curbs on technology exports amid Trump's threat to impose 100% tariffs, all of which remain a market vexation — and a consideration for the Fed.

(3) The ECB meeting ends on Thursday. They Likely Stay Pat. The Bank of Canada (BoC) Looks to Cut its Policy Rate for a 2nd Month.

That's right, the Bank of Canada is also expected to cut rates for a second month running on Wednesday with a pick-up in inflation not expected to stand in its way, although Trump's announcement that all trade talks with the country are terminated will cast a cloud.

And the European Central Bank (ECB) ends a meeting on Thursday, although it appears to be in "nothing to see here" mode, with a Reuters poll of economists predicting it is likely to leave rates unchanged at 2% for a third straight meeting and remain on hold until the end of the year. Traders see a roughly 65% chance of a quarter-point cut by mid-2026 given the downside risks to economic growth.

Headwinds are looming, however. Apart from trade tensions, there is still French political turbulence and an election in the Netherlands on Wednesday dominated by populist cross-currents. So, ECB chief Christine Lagarde may be pressed on whether the bloc remains in a "good place.”

(4) Also Thursday, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Should Stay Put with Its Policy Rate

The Bank of Japan is likely to forgo a rate hike next Thursday in favor of a move in December or January, but not due to pressure from the country's dovish new premier.

Two-thirds of analysts polled by Reuters say fiscal and monetary dove Sanae Takaichi, who ascended to the top job on Tuesday, won't delay monetary tightening, although her oft-repeated view is that the central bank should be aligned with government policies.

Instead, analysts and traders point to BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's consistently cautious tone, particularly on potential tariff fallout, even with his board performing a conspicuously hawkish pivot last month.

And his desire to see more data — including U.S. Christmas shopping trends — has most analysts eyeing a December hike at the earliest.

(5) Argentina’s Mid-term Elections Re-shape the Ruling Milei Era

Argentina's mid-term elections on Sunday gave President Javier Milei a convincing win in the country’s midterms, outpacing rival Peronists 41% to 24.5%. After Milei’s inflation-crushing economic reform program, the peso is up +10% upon his victory.

Deepening ties with Washington have delivered some of the best returns for emerging market investors since Milei took over in December 2023. U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented backing, including direct intervention in FX markets, a $20 billion central bank swap line and the prospect of another $20 billion loan to shore up government bonds hadn't previously stopped the peso's slide to record lows.

