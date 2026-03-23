The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft and Adobe

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 23, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft MSFT and Adobe ADBE.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Microsoft vs. Adobe: Which Software Giant Has Better Upside Potential?

Microsoft and Adobe are major software companies driving enterprise productivity and creative workflows, respectively. Both are aggressively embedding generative AI into subscription ecosystems, creating comparable AI monetization stories at contrasting valuations in 2026.

Let’s delve deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for MSFT Stock

Microsoft enters the second half of fiscal 2026 with remarkable forward momentum. Azure, the company’s cloud platform, grew 39% in second-quarter fiscal 2026, and management guided for 37-38% constant currency growth in the fiscal third quarter, supported by demand that continues to exceed available capacity. With commercial remaining performance obligations reaching $625 billion, more than doubling year over year, the visibility into future revenues is substantial. Microsoft’s Copilot AI is no longer a novelty; it is embedded across Microsoft 365, Teams, Dynamics 365 and Azure, with over 90% of Fortune 500 companies already adopting the platform.

On the product front, the company unveiled Microsoft 365 E7 in early 2026, integrating Microsoft 365 E5, Copilot, Entra Suite and Agent 365 into a unified, agentic AI-driven enterprise suite, set for broader availability by April 2026. On Feb. 27, Microsoft and OpenAI reaffirmed their long-term partnership, underscoring continued shared investment in AI infrastructure, models and deployment. Microsoft’s sovereign cloud enhancements, announced on Feb. 24, allow regulated industries to run large AI models even in fully disconnected environments, opening a sizable addressable market in government, defense and finance.

On guidance, for third-quarter fiscal 2026, Microsoft projects total revenues between $80.65 billion and $81.75 billion, suggesting 15-17% year-over-year growth. M365 Commercial cloud revenues are expected to grow 13-14% in constant currency. Copilot monetization and AI infrastructure buildout are the primary drivers. The key challenge remains margin pressure from heavy AI capital expenditure, with capex at $37.5 billion in the fiscal second quarter, and capacity constraints expected at least through fiscal year-end in June 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $16.97 per share. The estimate indicates 24.41% year-over-year growth.

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

The Case for ADBE Stock

Adobe presents a measured but credible AI transformation story in fiscal 2026. The company’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 results showed record revenues of $6.4 billion, which grew 12% year over year, with subscription revenues up 13%. AI-first ARR more than tripled year over year, and monthly active users surpassed 850 million, growing 17% annually. Total annualized recurring revenues were pinned at $26.06 billion, with management reaffirming full-year ARR growth guidance of 10.2%.

On the innovation front, Adobe announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA at GTC on March 16, 2026, targeting next-generation Firefly foundational models, agentic workflows and cloud-native 3D digital twins for enterprise marketing. On Feb. 24, Adobe and WPP expanded their global partnership to integrate agentic AI workflows and Adobe Firefly Foundry into WPP’s marketing platform. Adobe also launched Firefly Quick Cut in February 2026, an AI-powered video editing tool that assembles first-cut edits from raw footage, reinforcing its position in the AI content creation market.

For second-quarter fiscal 2026, Adobe targets revenues to be in the range of $6.43 billion to $6.48 billion, non-GAAP EPS of $5.80 to $5.85, and a non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 44.5%. The pending $1.9 billion acquisition of Semrush, expected to close in the fiscal second quarter, could add competitive intelligence capabilities to the marketing suite. However, challenges persist. A steeper-than-expected decline in Adobe’s standalone stock business, approximately a $450 million annual business, weighs on near-term ARR growth. Competition from AI-native creative tools presents a significant headwind. Additionally, the mid-March announcement of CEO Shantanu Narayen’s transition adds leadership uncertainty as Adobe undergoes a major AI-driven transformation.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is currently pegged at $23.46 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days, suggesting 12% growth from the figure reported in fiscal 2025.

Adobe Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adobe Inc. Quote

Valuation and Price Performance

MSFT trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 8, a significant premium to ADBE's 3.77. While Adobe's discount may appear attractive on the surface, Microsoft's higher multiple is justified by its superior revenue scale, diversified business model, and accelerating Azure and Copilot monetization, driving consistent double-digit growth. Adobe's compressed valuation reflects investor concerns around slowing ARR momentum, the stock business headwind and leadership uncertainty.

On price performance, MSFT shares have plunged 24.3% over the past six months, outperforming ADBE's steeper 32.4% drop, though both meaningfully underperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's modest 2.5% decline.

Conclusion

Microsoft holds a clear upside advantage over Adobe for several fundamental reasons. Azure continues to grow at nearly 40% annually, and the $625 billion commercial RPO provides multi-year revenue visibility. Copilot monetization across Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365 supports durable, AI-driven earnings growth.

Microsoft’s diversification across cloud, productivity and enterprise software offers a superior risk balance versus Adobe’s narrower creative software focus. Adobe faces near-term headwinds from its stock business decline, margin pressure and an ongoing CEO transition.

Investors should keep an eye on Microsoft stock for an attractive entry point and hold Adobe, or look for a better entry now. Microsoft and Adobe currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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