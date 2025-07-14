The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Alibaba Group, Merck, Monarch Cement and Team

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 14, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, Merck & Co., Inc. MRK, The Monarch Cement Co. MCEM and Team, Inc. TISI.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, Alibaba and Merck

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks The Monarch Cement Co. and Team, Inc.. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



Microsoft's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+19.4% vs. +17.6%). The company capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Strong Office 365 Commercial demand has been propeling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth notably.



ARPU increases through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments. Intelligent Cloud revenues advance through Azure AI development and AI Copilot business growth. Strategic execution has been enhancing non-AI services through enterprise customer growth and operational scale improvements. Xbox content and services benefit from robust performance across third-party and first-party content offerings.



The Zacks analyst expects that fiscal 2025 net sales will increase 13.7% compared to fiscal 2024. However, elevated operating expenses and Azure investments amid intensifying cloud competition remain concerns for the stakeholders.



Shares of Alibaba have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the year-to-date period (+26.7% vs. +7%). The company is benefiting from strong momentum across its international commerce retail business. Solid combined order growth in AIDC's retail businesses and strength in AliExpress' Choice are contributing well.



Growing international commerce wholesale business, thanks to strength in cross-border-related value-added services, is a tailwind. Expanding China's wholesale commerce business remains a major positive. Robust local consumer services and Cainiao logistics services are further driving top-line growth.



Strength in Lazada, AliExpress and Trendyol is expected to continue benefiting Alibaba's international business. However, rising expenses related to new initiatives are a concern. Macroeconomic uncertainties and unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations remain risks.



Merck's shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (-14.5% vs. +2.7%). The company is facing rising competitive pressure on the diabetes franchise and persistent challenges for Gardasil in China remain overhangs. There are concerns about Merck's ability to successfully navigate the Keytruda loss of exclusivity period and potential competition for the drug.



Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q2 results. Merck has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nevertheless, Merck's blockbuster drug, Keytruda, and new products have been driving sales.



With continued label expansion into new indications, particularly earlier-stage launches, Keytruda is expected to see continued growth. Animal health is also contributing to growth. Merck boasts a strong cancer pipeline and is investing in M&A activity to strengthen its non-cancer pipeline.



Shares of Monarch Cement have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry over the past year (+25.4% vs. +4.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $874.95 million offers a compelling investment case, driven by pricing power and financial strength. Despite first-quarter 2025 volume declines, pricing gains and cost control helped preserve margins, with gross profit rising to 30.2%.



The firm's dividend remains secure, backed by $50.7 million in cash, no debt and strong investment income. Retained earnings grew to $371.2 million, funding a $40.1 million capex plan without leverage. A debt-free balance sheet, $14.6 million in short-term investments and wide geographic diversification support resilience. The Humboldt plant secures raw material supply for more than 50 years, while strategic JVs enhance capital efficiency.



Improved cash flow from investing and a strong brand in core markets reinforce long-term value and margin stability. MCEM's strong balance sheet, brand strength and strategic flexibility support continued value creation and financial resilience.



Team's shares have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Maintenance Service industry over the past year (+115% vs. +17.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $82.14 million offers a compelling investment case, driven by strong demand for critical infrastructure services, underpinned by aging assets and regulatory mandates.



Team's integrated inspection, testing, and repair model supports recurring and emergency revenue streams. In first-quarter 2025, midstream revenue rose 15% year over year, and the IHT segment grew 6.8% year over year, boosting adjusted EBITDA by 39%. Strategic cost actions aim for $10M in annual savings, adding to a prior $25 million program. Canadian turnaround efforts and management's 10%+ EBITDA margin goal reinforce long-term upside.



However, risks remain: high debt ($353.6 million), ongoing net losses, MS segment underperformance, revenue volatility from seasonality, and weak liquidity ($29.1 million). Execution on cost discipline and MS recovery is critical to realizing margin targets and valuation re-rating.



