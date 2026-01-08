The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron Technology, Roche and UnitedHealth

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 8, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Roche Holding AG RHHBY and UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Micron, Roche and UnitedHealth

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Micron Technology, Inc., Roche Holding AG and UnitedHealth Group Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> ADP Rebounds to +41K, JOLTS & ISM Services After the Open



Today's Featured Research Reports



Micron Technology's shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+186.2% vs. +61.2%). The company is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Micron Technology's long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, rising operating costs and a massive increase in capital expenditure pose a downside risk to Micron's near-term profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Shares of Roche have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+28% vs. +22%). The company's performance in 2025 was good as high demand for key drugs has offset the decline in sales of legacy drugs. The stellar performances of multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus and ophthalmology drug Vabysmo maintain momentum for Roche.



Growth in hemophilia treatment Hemlibra and breast cancer drug Phesgo also boosted the top line. Roche is also looking to diversify its portfolio through acquisitions and collaborations in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars.



The collaboration with Zealand Pharma for its obesity candidate should expand its pipeline. However, pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock. The performance of the Diagnostic division has been disappointing. Roche also made a late entry into the lucrative obesity space.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



UnitedHealth's shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry over the past six months (+16.4% vs. +11.6%). The company has shown steady revenue growth, driven by Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Its strong market position and expansion initiatives, amid rising healthcare demand, support long-term growth.



Optum remains a key driver via pharmacy services, tech integration and government solutions. Commercial membership also grew, aiding margins despite headwinds in government programs. Cash flow remains strong, with significant shareholder returns.



However, rising medical costs have pushed MCR to 89.9% in the third quarter, while elevated debt and interest expenses strain financial flexibility. EPS guidance was sharply cut to at least $16, and leadership changes have added further uncertainty. Despite the share price fall over the past year, it is currently overvalued compared to the industry average. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.