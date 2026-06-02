The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, Nvidia, Marathon, Lenovo and Tapestry

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 2, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Micron Technology MU, Nvidia NVDA, Marathon Petroleum MPC, Lenovo Group LNVGY and Tapestry TPR.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Jobs & Inflation During the Iran Conflict: Global Week Ahead

What happens within this Global Week Ahead?

Stop-start efforts by Tehran and Washington DC to extend their ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz dominate the market outlook, while

U.S. and Eurozone macro data should shed more light -- on the economic toll of the conflict

Elsewhere:

Indian policymakers grapple with the oil shock fallout, too

Colombians head to the polls, and

The club of trillion-dollar tech firms looks set to grow

Next are Reuters’ five world market themes, re-ordered for equity traders—

(1) What Stocks Have Made It to the $1T Market Cap Club?

The $1 trillion market-cap club has grown again, with South Korea's SK Hynix, and U.S.-listed Micron Technology joining the ranks.

Led byNvidia, now valued at more than $5 trillion, the group is dominated by companies at the center of the AI boom.

The ‌additions underline the staying power of the AI-led rally, even as the Iran war drags on and deepens the global energy shock.

Investors now face a familiar dilemma: stick with a winning trade or worry more about concentration risk.

Strong markets can be the most vulnerable if sentiment turns.

(2) On Friday, Traders Can Study the May U.S. Non-farm Jobs Report

The latest U.S. monthly jobs report will test markets — and new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh — with investors alert to any signs of renewed inflation pressure.

Friday's May non-farm payrolls are expected to show jobs growth slowing to 96,000 and a jobless rate of 4.3%, according to a Reuters poll.

That follows a stronger-than-expected 115,000 rise in April, pointing to a still-resilient labor market. Manufacturing and services data should offer further clues on economic momentum.

Any hint of overheating could rattle markets, with inflation concerns already driving bouts of higher bond yields.

Inflation remains well above the Fed's 2.0% target ahead of Warsh's first meeting as U.S. central bank chief later in June.

Markets now see a greater chance of a rate hike than a cut in 2026, despite President Donald Trump’s calls for easing.

(3) On Tuesday, the Eurozone’s May HICP Inflation Data Comes Out

For European Central Bank policymakers, the key question is how far higher energy prices are feeding into broader inflation.

Tuesday's Eurozone May CPI numbers should provide some answers, especially as the Middle East conflict has dragged on long enough for second-round effects to emerge.

Analysts expect annual headline inflation of 3%, but just 2.2% excluding energy and food.

The ECB looks set to raise rates by 25 basis points in June regardless, but the outlook beyond is less certain.

Money markets are pricing in at least one, possibly two further hikes this year.

Much depends on inflation.

ECB chief economist Philip Lane has warned the energy shock could prove persistent, though he noted it differs from the surge four years ago, driven by the Ukraine war and post-pandemic demand.

(4) Indian Rupee On the Ropes

The Indian rupee's slide to record lows has fueled bets for a June 5th rate hike, despite signals the Reserve Bank of India is reluctant to use monetary policy to support the currency.

The rupee briefly neared 97 per dollar on May 22 before apparent central bank intervention steadied markets.

Heavy reliance on imported oil has left India exposed to the Iran war, driving capital outflows and weighing on the currency.

While three sources told Reuters the RBI is not in a hurry to raise rates, some major banks are penciling in a June move.

Traders are split evenly between a hike and no change, with some perhaps encouraged by Sri Lanka's surprise one-percentage-point increase days ago.

(5) Colombia Votes

Colombia’s first-round vote on Sunday looks set to pave the way for a June 21st runoff.

Leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda leads the polls but appears unlikely to secure an outright win, putting the focus on who advances with him: conservative Paloma Valencia or hard-right outsider Abelardo de la Espriella.

Markets will watch closely.

Cepeda promises continuity on social spending, while his rivals tout tighter fiscal policy, market-friendly incentives and a tougher security line — a message that has resonated across a region drifting right.

The peso and Ecopetrol (EC) shares will offer an immediate verdict.

With Brazil also heading towards a tight election in October between President Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva and right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro, the broader theme is familiar: ideology matters less to markets than credible fiscal policy and inflation control.

Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks



Here are three Zacks #1 (STRONG BUY) large cap stocks, benefitting from fresh analyst earnings upgrades.

(1) Marathon Petroleum: This is a $251 a share oil & gas refining stock, with a market cap of $72.1B.

It is found in Zacks Oil & Gas-Refining industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of A, a Zacks Growth score of B, and a Zacks Momentum score of C.

F12M P/E: 8.2.

Marathon Petroleum is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products.

The company came into existence following the spin-off of Marathon Oil Corp.’s refining/sales business into a separate, independent and publicly-traded entity.

Marathon Oil has also completed the acquisition of its rival Andeavor.

Marathon Petroleum operates in two segments:

Refining and Marketing: The unit's operations refineries, located in the various regions of the United States.

Marathon Petroleum through its marketing organization sells transportation fuels, asphalt and specialty products throughout the country to support commercial, industrial and retail operations.

Midstream: This unit mainly reflects Marathon Petroleum's general partner and majority limited partner interests in MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP that own and operate gathering and processing assets along with crude transportation and logistics infrastructure.

(2) Lenovo Group: This is a $51 a share tech stock, with a market cap of $30.1B.

It is found in the Zacks Computer-Micro industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of B, a Zacks Growth score of A, and a Zacks Momentum score of A.

F12M P/E: 18.0.

Lenovo Group is a personal technology company.

The company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo's business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution.

Formed by Lenovo Group's acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services.

Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

(3) Tapestry: This is a $145 a share Cosmetics stock, with a market cap of $28.0B.

It is found in the Zacks Retail-Apparel & Shoes industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of D, a Zacks Growth score of A, and a Zacks Momentum score of B.

F12M P/E: 20.2.

Tapestry, formerly known as Coach, is the designer and marketer of fine accessories and gifts for women and men in the United States and internationally.

The company offers lifestyle products, which include handbags, women's and men's accessories, footwear, jewelry, seasonal apparel collections, sunwear, travel bags, fragrance and watches.

Tapestry now operates under three product segments comprising Coach brand, Kate Spade & Company and Stuart Weitzman.

The Coach Brand North American regional segment includes sales to customers via North American company-owned stores, including the Internet, and sales to North American wholesale customers and distributors.

The Coach Brand International regional segment includes sales via company-operated outlets (including the Internet) and concession store-in-stores in Japan, mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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