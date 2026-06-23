The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, FedEx, Ecopetrol, Caterpillar and Sandisk

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 23, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Micron Technology MU, FedEx FDX, Ecopetrol EC, Caterpillar CAT and Sandisk SNDK.

Here are highlights from Tuesday Analyst Blog:

A U.S. & Iran MOU Tries to Work: Global Week Ahead

What happens in this Global Week Ahead?

A U.S. Iran deal is in place — for now.

But the next few weeks will test whether a more permanent agreement can be reached. Elsewhere:

Key U.S. and Australian macro-economic data are due

Colombians head to the polls, and

London U.K. hosts a major climate gathering



Next are Reuters’ Five World Market Themes, Re-ordered for Equity Traders—

(1) The Time Has Come to Implement the MOU Between the U.S. and Iran



U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to end their war, with Trump signing at France's Palace of Versailles.

Tankers broadcasting their positions sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, after weeks of trying to conceal their locations, sending oil below $80.

Global stocks and bonds have rallied, but the key question now is whether a deal can hold and the waterway stays open.

Lebanon remains a potential flashpoint, with Israeli airstrikes continuing. Doubts persist over a final U.S.-Iran accord, and planned talks in Geneva on Friday were called off.

Markets will be driven by headlines signaling progress or setbacks.

Investors will also get a snapshot of pre-deal business conditions when June flash activity data is released on Tuesday.

(2) Key U.S. Inflation Data: The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index

Geopolitics isn’t the only focus.

Investors will get a key U.S. inflation update on the heels of a Federal Reserve meeting that prompted a hawkish market reaction.

ThePersonal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, due on June 25th, follows Fed projections that core PCE will end the year at 3.3%, well above the 2% target.

Rate hike bets rose after the meeting, though some investors say easing oil prices reduce the need for tighter policy.

Quarterly results from Micron Technology, on June 24th bring fresh attention to the scorching semiconductor trade.

Earnings on June 23rd from global delivery company FedEx, a bellwether for economic activity, will also be in focus.

(3) Australia Releases Key Inflation and Labor Macro Data

Australia releases key inflation and labor data that could shape the policy outlook.

After three hikes this year, the Reserve Bank of Australia held its cash rate at 4.35% on Tuesday, the highest in developed markets, while flagging that another increase may be needed to tame price pressures.

Figures in late May pointed to slowing inflation. ‌The next print for the consumer price index will be released on Wednesday.

Labor figures are due the following day. The unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to a 4-1/2-year high of 4.5% in May, part of a raft of softer economic data that fed into the RBA's decision.

Interest rate swaps show a one-in-four chance of a rate increase in August, and around a two-in-three chance of a move by year-end.

(4) On Sunday, Colombians Elect De La Espriella

Colombians voted Sunday in a presidential runoff offering sharply different economic paths from right-wing lawyer Abelardo De La Espriella and leftist senator Ivan Cepeda.

After a narrow victory, De La Espriella inherits weak public finances, soft private investment and a divided Congress. Markets prefer the conservative, whose platform includes a smaller state, lower corporate taxes and a restart of oil exploration. His victory will likely support Colombian assets and business confidence, and much of it is already priced into markets.

Risks remain: fiscal tightening may fall short.

Cepeda had pledged to extend President Gustavo Petro's social and economic agenda, raising taxes on the wealthy and large companies, and limiting new oil and coal exploration, with Ecopetrol stock in the crosshairs.

Economists had expected a Cepeda win would have weighed on markets and investor confidence, with fiscal constraints limiting spending plans.

(5) London Hosts Largest-ever Climate Week

London hosts its largest-ever climate week, with more than 75,000 participants across over 1,000 events.

Policymakers, financiers and corporate leaders will focus on mobilising private capital for the low-carbon transition, and the role of governments and development banks.

The debate comes as many developed economies cut aid while boosting defence spending.

Energy security remains in focus amid the Iran conflict and rising power demand from AI data centres — a backdrop likely to energise activists, particularly during a forecast heatwave.

Attendees will also have one eye on the COP31 climate talks in Turkey in November.

Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY) Stocks

Next are three Zacks #1 (STRONG BUY) large-cap stocks, benefitting from fresh covering analyst earnings upgrades.

(1) Micron: This is a $1,134 a share stock, with a market cap of $1.29T.

It is found in the Zacks Computer-Integrated Systems industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of A, and a Zacks Momentum score of C.

F12M P/E: 18.7.

Through global brands, namely Micron, Crucial and Ballistix, Micron manufactures and markets high-performance memory and storage technologies including Dynamic Random Access Memory, NAND flash memory, NOR Flash, 3D XPoint memory and other technologies.

Its solutions are used in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking and mobile products.

(2) Caterpillar: This is a $985 a share stock, with a market cap of $454B.

It is found in the Zacks Manufacturing-Construction & Mining industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of D, and a Zacks Momentum score of C.

F12M P/E: 40.0.

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

For nearly 100 years, they've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future.

Their innovative products and services, backed by their global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed.

Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation.

They provide financing and related services through their Financial Products segment.

(3) Sandisk: This is a $2,184 a share stock, with a market cap of $323B.

It is found in the Zacks Computer-Storage industry. The stock holds a Zacks Value score of F, a Zacks Growth score of A, and a Zacks Momentum score of D.

F12M P/E: 33.3.

Sandisk is a flash and advanced memory technology innovator.

Sandisk is based in Milpitas, California, USA.

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Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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