The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, Comfort Systems USA, Kinross Gold, On Holding and MongoDB

U.S. stock markets have continued their northward journey in 2025 following an impressive rally over the previous two years. This trend is likely to continue in December buoyed by expectations of further Fed rate cuts, strong third-quarter earnings and guidance and optimism about artificial intelligence.

At this stage, we recommend five growth stocks to strengthen your portfolio in December. These are: Micron Technology Inc., Comfort Systems USA Inc., Kinross Gold Corp.,On Holding AG and MongoDB Inc. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Growth Score of A. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Growth investors are primarily focused on stocks with aggressive earnings or revenue growth, which should propel their stock prices higher in the future. These five stocks have strong revenues and earnings growth potential for 2026.

Micron Technology Inc.

Micron Technology has become a leader in the AI infrastructure boom due to strong demand for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) solutions. Record sales in the data center end market and accelerating HBM adoption have been driving MU’s Dynamic Access Random Memory (DRAM) revenues higher.

The growing adoption of AI servers is reshaping the DRAM market as these systems require significantly more memory than traditional servers. This is boosting demand for both high-capacity DIMMs (Dual In-line Memory Module) and low-power server DRAM. MU is capitalizing on this trend with its leadership in DRAM technology and a strong product roadmap that includes HBM4, slated for volume production in 2026.

Micron’s diversification strategy is also bearing fruit. MU has created a more stable revenue base by shifting its focus away from the more volatile consumer electronics market toward resilient verticals such as automotive and enterprise IT.

As AI adoption accelerates, the demand for advanced memory solutions, such as DRAM and NAND is soaring. MU’s investments in next-generation DRAM and 3D NAND ensure that it remains competitive in delivering the performance needed for modern computing.

Micron has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 62% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year (ending August 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year’s earnings has improved 7% over the last 30 days.

Comfort Systems USA Inc.

Comfort Systems USA operates primarily in the commercial and industrial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets, and performs most of its services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities.

The data center boom, driven by AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing, is fueling demand for the specialized HVAC solutions of FIX. Cooling systems for these facilities should deliver precise and reliable performance, prompting investments in advanced technologies such as liquid cooling and modular units.

This segment is becoming a significant growth driver for FIX, offering high-margin opportunities and attracting M&A activity. HVAC firms with capabilities in precision cooling and energy-efficient infrastructure are well-positioned to capture share in this fast-expanding niche.

Comfort Systems USA has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.7% and 16.4%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year’s earnings has improved 21.1% in the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold Corp.

Kinross Gold has a strong production profile and boasts a promising pipeline of exploration and development projects. These projects are expected to boost production and cash flow and deliver significant value. KGC is focusing on organic growth through its Tasiast mine, where the Phase One expansion boosted production capacity, and the Tasiast 24K expansion further increased throughput and production.

KGC’s Manh Choh project at Fort Knox is expected to extend operations and benefit from higher gold prices. The Great Bear project in Ontario also offers a promising long-term opportunity with substantial gold resources. Higher gold prices should also boost KGC’s profitability and drive cash flow generation.

Kinross Gold has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 9.9% and 32.6%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 0.9% over the last seven days.

On Holding AG

On Holding provides footwear and sports apparel products including ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. ONON offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online and stores.

On Holding has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 21.1% and 79.3%, respectively, for next year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 6.8% over the last 30 days.

MongoDB Inc.

MongoDB has scaled its Atlas platform beyond database management into analytics, emphasizing developer-friendly interfaces and distributed architectures. MDB targets agile development and modern workloads to derive benefits from the new generative AI world.

MDB has benefited from continued platform adoption across enterprises and startups. Its upmarket focus with larger enterprises likely supported deal sizes and sales efficiency, while the self-serve channel continued to expand, driving efficient mid-market customer acquisition.

Product initiatives during the period were still in the early stages of rollout. MDB introduced new Voyage AI embedding models and launched the Model Context Protocol Server in public preview, extending integrations with tools such as GitHub Copilot and Anthropic Claude. These moves strengthened MDB’s positioning in AI-driven applications.

MongoDB has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 12.8% and 16.6%, respectively, for next year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next year’s earnings has improved 0.2% over the last 30 days.

