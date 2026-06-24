The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, The Coca-Cola, Arista Networks and Where Food Comes From

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 24, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks and featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Micron Technology, Inc. MU, The Coca-Cola Co. KO, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and Where Food Comes From, Inc. WFCF.

Here are highlights from Wednesday Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Micron Technology, Coca-Cola and Arista Networks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET), as well as a micro-cap stock Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Micron Technology’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+322.9% vs. +145.2%). The company is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Its long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, rising operating costs and a massive increase in capital expenditure pose a downside risk to Micron’s near-term profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Shares of Coca-Cola have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past six months (+14.9% vs. +11.2%). The company is benefiting from the strength of its portfolio breadth, consistent share gains and improving margins driven by pricing and productivity efforts. Innovation, marketing and digital initiatives are enhancing consumer engagement and execution, while diversified categories reduce risk.



Coca-Cola projects steady organic revenue and EPS growth, backed by a durable global distribution moat. Our model predicts organic revenue growth of 4.8% and comparable EPS to grow 8.8% for 2026. Robust cash generation supports reinvestments and sustainable shareholder returns, including continued dividend growth.



However, the company faces headwinds from uneven demand and unfavorable mix as consumers shift toward smaller packs and value options, diluting revenue quality and limiting margin.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Arista Networks’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past six months (+33.5% vs. -17.5%). The company is benefiting from rising AI and cloud networking investments as enterprises and hyperscalers expand high-speed Ethernet infrastructure. The company continues to gain traction in 800-gig deployments and is extending its AI networking roadmap with new 1.6-terabit platforms designed for rack-scale AI fabrics.



The Arista 2.0 strategy remains aligned with customer demand as networking becomes a core component of AI data center architectures. Expanding software automation, campus networking, routing and AI fabric capabilities support customer diversification and platform adoption.



However, competition from networking vendors and alternative AI interconnect technologies remains intense. Customer concentration among cloud customers could create uneven demand patterns, while a premium valuation remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Arista Networks here >>>)



Shares of Where Food Comes From have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry over the past six months (+1.2% vs. -9.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $56.14 million has diversified its certification platform, which supports recurring audit revenue and reduces reliance on beef markets. Growth is driven by expanding non-beef certifications, the exclusive Upcycled Certified program, and newer offerings such as RaiseWell and CARE Certified, which broaden exposure to animal-care, traceability, and supply-chain transparency markets.



The company also has long-term upside from animal disease traceability solutions. Risks remain tied to prolonged cattle-cycle weakness, which continues to pressure verification volumes and related product demand.



Margin expansion may be constrained by fixed-cost absorption and higher input costs, while professional services revenue remains less predictable due to its project-based nature. Ongoing share repurchases and investment spending could also limit financial flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on Where Food Comes From here >>>)

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Where Food Comes From Inc. (WFCF): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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