The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, Chevron and Quanta Services

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 8, 2026 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Micron MU, Chevron CVX and Quanta Services PWR.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

A Steady U.S. Economy, Strong EPS Growth: Zacks JUNE Strategy

The following is an excerpt from Zacks Chief Strategist John Blank's full Jun Market Strategy report To access the full PDF, click here.

I. Underlying U.S. macro fundamentals?

The month of May was kind to the U.S. labor markets, whether you studied Federal nonfarm payrolls, which were up +172K in May, or the ADP report.

In June, 2026 – Private sector employment increased by +122K jobs in May and pay was up +4.4% year-over-year according to the May ADP National Employment Report® produced by ADP in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

"Hiring was more broad-based in May than we've seen in the last few years. The labor market continues to show sustained momentum going into the summer hiring season." – Dr. Nela Richardson, Chief Economist, ADP

From our May 22nd, 2026 research --

Zacks estimates on S&P500 stocks offer solid 2026 EPS growth – An EPS lift gets noted across Q1, Q2, Q3 & Q4.

Lifted impressively by "AI" capital expenditures, done largely by the "Mag 7" monster tech companies, and then, a host of others...

A. Zacks quarterly EPS and Revenue growth rates across 2026.

· For Q1-26, S&P500 EPS growth looks for +25.0%; revenue should grow +11.2%

· For Q2-26, S&P500 EPS growth looks for +21.0%; revenue should grow +10.3%

· For Q3-26, S&P500 EPS growth looks for +18.1%; revenue should grow +9.1%

· For Q4-26, S&P500 EPS growth looks for +20.0%; revenue should grow +8.8%

B. Zacks quarterly EPS and Revenue growths rates for 2025.

· For Q1-25, S&P500 EPS grew +12.8%; revenue grew +4.9%

· For Q2-25, S&P500 EPS grew +12.7%; revenue grew +6.3%

· For Q3-25, S&P500 EPS grew +15.8%; revenue grew +8.2%

· For Q4-25, S&P500 EPS grew +14.1%; revenue grew +9.0%

C. Annual EPS growth

Zacks expects S&P500 EPS growth from +13% to +17% annually, over three years.

· Zacks expects +16.0% y/y EPS growth in 2028 (as of May 22nd, 2026)

· Zacks expects +16.7% y/y EPS growth in 2027

· Zacks expects +19.5% y/y EPS growth in 2026 for S&P500 companies

· Zacks marked +13.4% y/y EPS growth in 2025 for S&P500 companies

II. Zacks June 2026 Sector/Industry/Company Telescope

May 29th, 2026 data showed Info Tech stayed dominant at Very Attractive.

Computer-Office Equipment and Electronics led, though. Semis ranked just OK this month.

Energy stayed Very Attractive rating; Iran remains a major oil price catalyst.

Industrials rose to Very Attractive from Market Weight.

Communication Services fell to Attractive from Very Attractive. "AI" Telco Equipment group rank high, again.

Financials stayed Market Weight. Consumer Staples stayed Market Weight.

Consumer Discretionary stayed at Market Weight. Health Care stayed on a Market Weight group too.

Utilities fell to Unattractive. Materials remain Unattractive.

(1) Info Techstays Very Attractive. Computer-Office Equipment and Electronics led.

Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY): Micron

(2) Energy stayed Very Attractive. Oil & Gas Miscellaneous, Oil Integrated, and Energy-Alternates led.

Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY): Chevron

(3) Industrials rose to Very Attractive from Market Weight. Construction-Building Services, Machinery, and Pollution Control look best.

Zacks #1 Rank (STRONG BUY): Quanta Services

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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