The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Meta Platforms, ServiceNow, Booking, Vaso and bioAffinity Technologies

Chicago, IL – July 1, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Meta Platforms, Inc. META, ServiceNow, Inc. NOW, Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG, Vaso Corp. VASO and bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Meta Platforms, ServiceNow and Booking Holdings

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc., as well as two micro-cap stocks Vaso Corp. and bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Through 1H 2025, U.S. Economy Threads the Needle



Today's Featured Research Reports



Meta Platforms' shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+25.5% vs. +16.3%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.43 billion people daily. Meta Platforms' growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers. This is expected to drive top-line growth.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)



Shares of ServiceNow have outperformed the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry over the past year (+29.5% vs. +8.5%). The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. It had nine deals greater than $5 million in net new annual contract value (ACV).



ServiceNow closed 72 deals greater than $1 million net new ACV. Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) deals continued to gain traction. ServiceNow is extensively leveraging AI and machine learning technologies to boost the potency of its solutions. The number of Pro Plus deals more than quadrupled year-over-year, including 39 deals with three or more Now Assist products.



ServiceNow is riding on an expanding partner base and acquisitions. For 2025, ServiceNow raised subscription revenues guidance by $5 million at the mid-point. However, NOW is suffering from stiff competition.



(You can read the full research report on ServiceNow here >>>)



Booking's shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the year-to-date period (+15% vs. +8%). The company is benefiting from a favorable travel demand environment, owing to the growing demand for global leisure travel demand. Substantial improvement in its booking trends remains a major tailwind.



Solid momentum in booked room nights is contributing well to the gross bookings' growth. Strong growth in rental car and airline ticket units is a major positive. Strong momentum across the merchant, and advertising and other businesses are key growth drivers for BKNG. The growing alternative accommodation business and flight capabilities are tailwinds for the company.



However, sluggishness in its agency business due to the declining trend in agency bookings is a major headwind. Rising macroeconomic and geopolitical tensions are concerning for the company's prospects.



(You can read the full research report on Booking here >>>)



Shares of Vaso have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the year-to-date period (+7.6% vs. -8.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $22.67 million has a diversified revenue model — anchored in IT services, professional sales and MedTech — supports operational stability and growth, with 2024 revenue up 7.1% and continued first-quarter 2025 growth.



The IT segment's high recurring revenue and GE HealthCare tie-up drive stability and margin strength. A strong balance sheet with $25.3 million in cash and no debt enables strategic flexibility. Deferred revenue growth to $35.4 million enhances visibility, while fourth-quarter seasonality boosts annual earnings.



Yet, margin compression, execution missteps, dependency on GEHC, cost inefficiencies and weak free cash flow raise concerns. SaaS underperformance warrants caution on long-term scalability and profitability. Vaso is undervalued to peers, potentially offering upside if operational execution improves and structural risks are mitigated.



(You can read the full research report on Vaso here >>>)



bioAffinity Technologies' shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (-70.3% vs. -2.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $8.42 million has efficiency gains and cost cuts which enhance scalability, but liquidity risk looms, with funding needed beyond August 2025.

Revenue remains reliant on CyPath Lung, still marketed as an LDT amid regulatory shifts. Competitive, regulatory and trial execution risks could hinder commercialization. The valuation reflects deep value but demands high conviction in execution.



Nevertheless, CyPath Lung's clinically superior, non-invasive lung cancer diagnostic, with 92% sensitivity and 87% specificity, outperforms standard methods. Real-world validation supports the uptake in high-risk patients, while reducing the need for invasive procedures.



Commercial momentum is accelerating via FSS, regional expansion and a logistics tie-up, with scalable operations and $3.8 million in annual cost savings. Economic models show $1.27 billion in potential system-wide savings, strengthening payer appeal.



(You can read the full research report on bioAffinity Technologies here >>>)

