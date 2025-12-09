The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Meta Platforms, SAP SE, Booking Holdings and Willis Lease Finance

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 9, 2025 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Meta Platforms, Inc. META, SAP SE SAP, Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG and Willis Lease Finance Corp. WLFC.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Meta, SAP and Booking

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, SAP SE and Booking Holdings Inc., as well as a micro-cap stock Willis Lease Finance Corp. The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Up for Nasdaq and Russell 2000, Flat for Dow



Today's Featured Research Reports



Meta’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+15.2% vs. +10.4%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.54 billion people daily. Meta Platforms’ growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers. This is expected to drive top-line growth.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Meta here >>>)



Shares of SAP have gained +1% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +11.2%. The company is riding on healthy Cloud ERP growth and uptake of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions amid a volatile macro backdrop. Growing traction in SAP’s Business Suite, Business Data Cloud, AI-driven solutions and integrated platform innovations bodes well.



SAP’s fourth-quarter and 2026 pipeline appear strong, driven by renewed momentum across industries. AI is poised to be a key catalyst in fueling double-digit total revenue growth through 2027. It raised its 2025 outlook, projecting higher profitability while keeping a cautious view on cloud revenue.



Cloud revenue is expected near the low end of €21.6-€21.9 billion, with non-IFRS operating profit near the high end of €10.3-€10.6 billion. However, weak software license revenue and stiff rivalry, along with U.S.-China trade tensions and tariffs, continue to pressure SAP’s license business.



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



Booking’s shares have gained +5.4% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +9.6%. The company benefits from its global footprint, strong brands and growing shift toward direct-channel bookings, which support margins and customer loyalty. Expansion into alternative accommodations, transport and attractions, alongside the Connected Trip strategy and increased GenAI integration, boosts engagement and cross-selling.



Strong liquidity, solid cash generation and deep partner relationships further reinforce its position. Additionally, its focus on automating partner tools and traveler interactions enhances operational efficiency and satisfaction.



However, softness in U.S. travel trends, elevated marketing spend and rising competitive pressure pose challenges. Its limited domestic presence may also restrict growth as affordability trends impact pricing power, and it faces strong competition from online travel agencies.



(You can read the full research report on Booking here >>>)



Shares of Willis Lease Finance have underperformed the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry over the past year (-35.4% vs. -23%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $892.86 million is facing recurring asset write-downs, elevated G&A costs and potential lease rate pressure from rising OEM supply pose risks. High customer concentration and a shifting leasing model add uncertainty. Though the shares have underperformed peers, valuations remain discounted.



Nevertheless, Willis Lease Finance is expanding strategically into the MRO sector via WASL, adding new UK facilities to service next-gen aircraft, supporting recurring revenues and full-service positioning. A $750 million credit facility with Mitsui boosts liquidity and capital flexibility, enabling growth without equity dilution.



WLFC benefits from strong tailwinds in the aircraft leasing market, especially with rising demand for wet leasing. The company’s push into SAF aligns with EU decarbonization goals and positions it as a clean energy innovator. Long-term MRO contracts, including an expanded Jet2.com deal, enhance revenue visibility.



(You can read the full research report on Willis Lease Finance here >>>)

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.